Cboe Global Markets Promotes Greg Hoogasian to Executive Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the promotion of Greg Hoogasian to Executive Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer, and appointment to the company's executive leadership team.

Greg Hoogasian, Executive Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer of Cboe Global Markets (PRNewswire)

Hoogasian was previously Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer at Cboe. In this new role, he will continue to oversee the regulation of Cboe's U.S. equities, options, futures and swap execution facility (SEF) markets, in addition to supporting regulatory oversight of the markets associated with Cboe's further expansion into North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"I am pleased to welcome Greg to our executive team," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets. "During his long tenure at Cboe, Greg has worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission to operate trusted, fair and orderly markets for all participants, ensuring market integrity and investor protection across our exchanges. As Cboe continues to expand its global footprint to build one of the world's largest and most comprehensive securities and derivatives networks, Greg and his team will play a critical role in broadening the scope of our regulatory services."

Hoogasian initially joined Cboe in 2004 as an attorney in its Legal division, where he also represented the company in enforcement-related matters. From 2012 to 2015, he served as Vice President, Deputy Chief Regulatory Officer. Prior, he held senior roles at the Chicago Stock Exchange, including as Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Illinois Attorney General's Office as an Assistant Attorney General in its Criminal Division, with a concentration on prosecuting financial and white-collar crimes.

He received a J.D. from the John Marshall Law School and a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Cboe currently operates 23 markets across the globe in multiple asset classes spanning equities, options, futures and FX. The company's Regulatory Division monitors trading activity on its markets through surveillance programs, conducts investigations and examinations of its market participants, and brings appropriate disciplinary actions against those who engage in violative conduct.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com













CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.