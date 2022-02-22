Blackbaud Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Full Year 2021 Financial Results Exceed Original Estimates; Blackbaud Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance and Accelerates Timeline to Achieve Long-Term Aspirational Goals

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to what was a very successful year for Blackbaud on a much-improved market backdrop," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "I believe 2021 was a turning point for our market and our company. We're carrying a lot of momentum into 2022 and we just layered on a tremendous acquisition in EVERFI. Our plan to progress up the Rule of 40 by balancing sustainable mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion over the next few years is a winning combination for Blackbaud and our shareholders. The mid-point of our financial guidance for this year calls for total revenue growth of approximately 17%, a significant acceleration in organic revenue growth to approximately 5%, and nearly 30% on a Rule of 40 basis which is roughly 250 basis points of improvement year over year at constant currency. Given our strong performance in 2021 and our acquisition of EVERFI, we're also pulling forward our timeline to achieve our long-term aspirational goals by several years."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $247.9 million , up 2.2%, with $238.6 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.0%.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.0%.

GAAP loss from operations was $6.6 million , with GAAP operating margin of (2.7)%, a decrease of 230 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $49.0 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 19.8%, a decrease of 420 basis points.

GAAP net loss was $7.1 million , with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.15 , up $0.13 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $36.0 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.75 , down $0.10 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $60.7 million , down $8.2 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5%, a decrease of 390 basis points.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $43.9 million , an increase of $5.1 million .

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $29.7 million , an increase of $4.9 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 12.0%, an increase of 180 basis points.

"The continued acceleration of contractual recurring revenue and another strong transactional revenue performance drove Q4 recurring revenue growth of 4.0%," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "This is a great indication of what's achievable going forward as we continue to execute against the ten growth drivers outlined as part of our investor session this time last year. We anticipate the majority of our full year organic revenue growth in 2022 to come from accelerated contractual recurring revenue growth, continued strength in our transactional revenues, and the leveling off of our one-time services and other revenue after several years of strategically shifting away from one-time services. Our profitability and free cash flow well exceeded our initial expectations in 2021. The timing of some anticipated spend pushed from 2021 to 2022 in areas like innovation, customer success, security and cloud infrastructure and a higher velocity sales motion, but we're well positioned to drive substantial margin expansion beyond 2022. We're executing against our strategic plan to achieve the Rule of 40 as a company, and our accelerating growth combined with our margin expansion initiatives has us well positioned to accomplish this goal sooner than we originally anticipated."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

$20 billion , presents substantial cross-sell opportunity with YourCause® from Blackbaud and is expected to be significantly accretive to total revenue growth in 2022, and to pull forward the company's timeline to achieve long-term financial goals. Blackbaud acquired EVERFI , a SaaS leader powering corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that reach millions of learners each year. The acquisition doubles Blackbaud's total addressable market to more than, presents substantial cross-sell opportunity with YourCause® from Blackbaud and is expected to be significantly accretive to total revenue growth in 2022, and to pull forward the company's timeline to achieve long-term financial goals.

During the fourth quarter, Blackbaud repurchased 138,785 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $10.1 million , and in December 2021 , the board of directors of Blackbaud reauthorized and replenished the company's existing share repurchase program to $250.0 million .

The Blackbaud Institute's annual Charitable Giving Report found that overall U.S. giving grew 9% in 2021—the largest increase since 2012—and online giving has grown a substantial 42% since 2019.

Newsweek named Blackbaud to its list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 —a recognition that highlights leaders in CSR and ESG policies. Blackbaud ranked in the top 25 in the software and telecommunications industry.

Blackbaud was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as a Citizens Award winner in the category of Best Corporate Steward—Small and Middle-Market Business, which honors companies for excellence in corporate citizenship.

$45 million in fundraising and have published multiple integrations to the Blackbaud Marketplace. Blackbaud provided updates on its Social Good Startup Program—an accelerator for early-stage startups impacting the Ecosystem of Good®. Since the program began in 2019, Blackbaud has supported 27 startups that have collectively raised more thanin fundraising and have published multiple integrations to the Blackbaud Marketplace.

Full-Year 2021 Results Compared to Full-Year 2020 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $927.7 million , up 1.6%, with $880.9 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 3.5%.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 3.5%.

GAAP income from operations was $24.9 million , with GAAP operating margin of 2.7%, a decrease of 140 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $200.8 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.6%, an increase of 30 basis points.

GAAP net income was $5.7 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.12 , down $0.04 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $146.4 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.04 , up $0.10 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $246.1 million , up $4.2 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%, unchanged.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $213.7 million , an increase of $65.7 million .

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $161.5 million , an increase of $85.4 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 17.4%, an increase of 910 basis points.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today announced its 2022 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $1.075 billion to $1.095 billion ; includes ~$120 million of expected EVERFI non-GAAP revenue

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0% to 24.5%; includes ~$13 million of expected EVERFI non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.63 to $2.82

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $165.0 million to $175.0 million

Included in its 2022 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be 20%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $30.0 million to $33.0 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 52.0 million to 53.5 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be in the range of $60.0 million to $70.0 million , including approximately $45.0 million to $55.0 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, and less cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). For full year 2022, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the Company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of December 31, 2021, Blackbaud has not recorded a loss contingency related to the Security Incident as it is unable to reasonably estimate the possible amount or range of such loss. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Goals

Blackbaud today revised its long-term financial goals:



Near-Term

Mid-Term

Long-Term

Current Prior

Current Prior

Current Prior

FY 2022

Guidance

Mid-Point FY 2021

2024-2025 3-4 Years

Post-

Pandemic

2027-2028 Aspirational Non-GAAP Organic

Revenue Growth ~5% Variable

Mid to High

Single-Digit

Annually Mid Single-

Digit

Annually

High Single-

Digit

Annually Mid to High

Single-Digit

Annually Rule of 401 ~30% 25%+

35%+ 35%+

40%+ 40%+



















1 Measured by Non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin; both at constant currency

Conference Call Details

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, and less cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; restructuring and other real estate activities; and costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,146 $ 35,750 Restricted cash 596,616 609,219 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11,155 and $10,292 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 102,726 95,404 Customer funds receivable 977 321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,506 78,366 Total current assets 850,971 819,060 Property and equipment, net 111,428 105,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,883 22,671 Software development costs, net 121,377 111,827 Goodwill 1,076,482 635,854 Intangible assets, net 673,952 277,506 Other assets 77,266 72,639 Total assets $ 2,965,359 $ 2,044,734 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 22,067 $ 27,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100,096 52,228 Due to customers 594,273 608,264 Debt, current portion 18,697 12,840 Deferred revenue, current portion 374,499 312,236 Total current liabilities 1,109,632 1,013,404 Debt, net of current portion 937,483 518,193 Deferred tax liability 142,207 54,086 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,247 4,678 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 53,386 17,357 Other liabilities 1,344 10,866 Total liabilities 2,248,299 1,618,584 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 66,165,666 and 60,904,638 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 66 61 Additional paid-in capital 968,927 544,963 Treasury stock, at cost; 14,182,805 and 12,054,268 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (500,911) (353,091) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,522 (2,497) Retained earnings 242,456 236,714 Total stockholders' equity 717,060 426,150 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,965,359 $ 2,044,734

The fair values assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in our acquisition of EVERFI are based on our best estimates and assumptions and are considered preliminary pending finalization. The estimates and assumptions are subject to change as we obtain additional information during the measurement period, which may be up to one year from the acquisition date. The assets and liabilities, pending finalization, include the valuation of intangible assets as well as the assumed deferred income tax balances.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenue









Recurring $ 238,584 $ 229,516

$ 880,850 $ 850,745 One-time services and other 9,307 13,090

46,890 62,474 Total revenue 247,891 242,606

927,740 913,219 Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 111,680 104,509

390,803 369,681 Cost of one-time services and other 12,379 15,067

52,392 58,384 Total cost of revenue 124,059 119,576

443,195 428,065 Gross profit 123,832 123,030

484,545 485,154 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 47,366 50,613

186,314 209,762 Research and development 33,606 27,491

124,573 100,146 General and administrative 48,934 45,023

146,262 134,852 Amortization 553 696

2,227 2,915 Restructuring — 57

263 236 Total operating expenses 130,459 123,880

459,639 447,911 Income from operations (6,627) (850)

24,906 37,243 Interest expense (3,832) (5,238)

(18,003) (17,287) Other (expense) income, net (159) (584)

180 1,658 (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (10,618) (6,672)

7,083 21,614 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,561) 6,949

1,385 13,897 Net (loss) income $ (7,057) $ (13,621)

$ 5,698 $ 7,717 (Loss) earnings per share









Basic $ (0.15) $ (0.28)

$ 0.12 $ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.28)

$ 0.12 $ 0.16 Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 46,989,624 48,190,388

47,412,306 48,184,714 Diluted weighted average shares 46,989,624 48,190,388

48,230,438 48,696,341 Other comprehensive income









Foreign currency translation adjustment (399) 6,525

661 4,571 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 3,602 (150)

8,358 (1,778) Total other comprehensive income 3,203 6,375

9,019 2,793 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (3,854) $ (7,246)

$ 14,717 $ 10,510

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Years ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 5,698 $ 7,717 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 82,410 92,735 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 11,450 13,230 Stock-based compensation expense 120,379 87,257 Deferred taxes (2,429) 8,837 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,570 781 Other non-cash adjustments 10,490 2,958 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (6,525) (18,414) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,048) 22,568 Trade accounts payable (9,670) (19,997) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,190) (49,232) Deferred revenue 10,526 (485) Net cash provided by operating activities 213,661 147,955 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (11,664) (29,690) Capitalized software development costs (40,489) (42,157) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (419,120) — Net cash used in investing activities (471,273) (71,847) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 582,200 748,500 Payments on debt (152,971) (747,563) Debt issuance costs (3,106) (4,586) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (39,404) (21,425) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 4 Change in due to customers (13,464) 61,214 Change in customer funds receivable (731) 138 Purchase of treasury stock (108,416) (41,001) Dividend payments to stockholders — (5,960) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 264,108 (10,679) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 297 2,245 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,793 67,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 644,969 577,295 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 651,762 $ 644,969

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,146 $ 35,750 Restricted cash 596,616 609,219 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 651,762 $ 644,969

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020

2021 2020 GAAP Revenue $ 247,891 $ 242,606

$ 927,740 $ 913,219











GAAP gross profit $ 123,832 $ 123,030

$ 484,545 $ 485,154 GAAP gross margin 50.0% 50.7%

52.2% 53.1% Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,094 6,251

19,952 13,374 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 8,209 9,133

34,812 38,968 Add: Employee severance — 94

29 907 Subtotal 13,303 15,478

54,793 53,249 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 137,135 $ 138,508

$ 539,338 $ 538,403 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.3% 57.1%

58.1% 59.0%











GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (6,627) $ (850)

$ 24,906 $ 37,243 GAAP operating margin (2.7)% (0.4)%

2.7% 4.1% Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 30,899 32,701

120,379 87,257 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 8,762 9,829

37,039 41,883 Add: Employee severance — 282

1,510 4,875 Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (9) (16)

(124) (134) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 2,982 65

3,178 353 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 12,515 16,273

12,102 23,290 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(1) 493 —

1,814 — Subtotal 55,642 59,134

175,898 157,524 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 49,015 $ 58,284

$ 200,804 $ 194,767 Non-GAAP operating margin 19.8% 24.0%

21.6% 21.3%











GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (10,618) $ (6,672)

$ 7,083 $ 21,614 GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,057) $ (13,621)

$ 5,698 $ 7,717











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 46,989,624 48,190,388

48,230,438 48,696,341 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.15) $ (0.28)

$ 0.12 $ 0.16











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (3,561) 6,949

1,385 13,897 Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 55,642 59,134

175,898 157,524 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 45,024 52,462

182,981 179,138 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(2) 9,005 10,492

36,597 35,827 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,019 $ 41,970

$ 146,384 $ 143,311











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,106,044 49,097,084

48,230,438 48,696,341 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.85

$ 3.04 $ 2.94





(1) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $40.6 million, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same period of $38.7 million. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. (2) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020

2021 2020 GAAP revenue $ 247,891 $ 242,606

$ 927,740 $ 913,219 GAAP revenue growth 2.2%



1.6%

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — —

— — Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 247,891 $ 242,606

$ 927,740 $ 913,219 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 2.2%



1.6%













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 247,891 $ 242,606

$ 927,740 $ 913,219 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) (770) —

(9,162) — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 247,121 $ 242,606

$ 918,578 $ 913,219 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 1.9%



0.6%













GAAP recurring revenue $ 238,584 $ 229,516

$ 880,850 $ 850,745 GAAP recurring revenue growth 4.0%



3.5%

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — —

— — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 238,584 $ 229,516

$ 880,850 $ 850,745 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 4.0%



3.5%







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020

2021 2020 GAAP net income $ (7,057) $ (13,621)

$ 5,698 $ 7,717 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 3,751 4,976

17,611 15,627 Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (3,561) 6,949

1,385 13,897 Add: Depreciation(1) 3,200 3,731

12,686 14,589 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 8,762 9,829

37,039 41,883 Add: Amortization of software development costs(2) 8,743 7,712

32,811 32,540 Subtotal 20,895 33,197

101,532 118,536 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 13,838 $ 19,576

$ 107,230 $ 126,253 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 5.6%



11.6%













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 30,899 32,701

120,379 87,257 Add: Employee severance — 282

1,510 4,875 Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (9) (16)

(124) (134) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 2,982 65

3,178 353 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 12,515 16,273

12,102 23,290 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(3) 493 —

1,814 — Subtotal 46,880 49,305

138,859 115,641 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 60,718 $ 68,881

$ 246,089 $ 241,894 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 24.5%



26.5%













Rule of 40(4) 26.7%



28.1%













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 60,718 68,881

246,089 241,894 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(5) (294) (111)

(3,622) 716 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(5) $ 60,424 $ 68,770

$ 242,467 $ 242,610 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 24.5%



26.4%













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(6) 26.4%



27.0%







(1) During the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021, we reduced the estimated useful lives of our operating lease right-of-use assets for certain of our office locations we expected to exit. For these same office locations, we also reduced the estimated useful lives of certain facilities-related fixed assets, which resulted in increases in depreciation expense. The accelerated portions of the fixed asset depreciation expense related to these activities of $1.7 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.7 million and $4.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was presented in the "Restructuring and other real estate activities" line of the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Total depreciation expense was $4.9 million and $6.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $14.4 million and $19.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (3) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred, net of probable insurance recoveries. See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (4) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (5) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO. (6) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 213,661 $ 147,955 Less: purchase of property and equipment (11,664) (29,690) Less: capitalized software development costs (40,489) (42,157) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 161,508 $ 76,108

