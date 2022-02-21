InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Stationary Recumbent Bikes (NJD-2360)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to work the muscles in the upper body as well as the lower body while using a stationary recumbent bike," said an inventor, from Monmouth Jct., N.J., "so I invented the PENDULUM. My design saves time by allowing you to engage in both a cardiovascular and strength-training exercise."

The invention provides an improved design for a stationary bicycle. In doing so, it offers an effective cardiovascular workout. It also enables the user to strengthen the arms, chest, back and shoulders and it could help to promote a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, households and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

