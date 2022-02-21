The Alliance Will Provide Residents with a Full Set of Innovative Techniques and Methods to Optimize Memory Care Right at Their Doorstep

COTERIE™ CATHEDRAL HILL ANNOUNCES MEMORY CARE AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL DEMENTIA EXPERT, CARINGKIND The Alliance Will Provide Residents with a Full Set of Innovative Techniques and Methods to Optimize Memory Care Right at Their Doorstep

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie™ Cathedral Hill, the Bay Area's new luxury senior living community featuring world-class amenities and care, has announced an agreement with leading national dementia care expert, CaringKind, to provide extensive in-house tools, training modules, staff and family coaching for innovative, ongoing resident memory care. Opening this spring, Coterie Cathedral Hill is the first location in the U.S. for the Coterie luxury senior living brand created by Related Companies and Atria Senior Living.

Coterie Senior Living (PRNewswire)

We wanted the latest and best advancements in dementia research and treatment for Coterie Cathedral Hill.

CaringKind, formerly known as the Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter, is a leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, with more than 40 years of experience in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia. Coterie Cathedral Hill's alliance with CaringKind will bring innovative and compassion-oriented dementia care expertise in three major areas:

Training – CaringKind will train caregivers and the management team at Coterie Cathedral Hill using their "dementia foundations" modules. CaringKind's training is an innovative approach that takes into account the complexity and difficulties of the disease for caregiving staff, as well as teaching an appreciation for the uniqueness of dementia's impact on each individual resident. It also features "micro-learning," short, real-life, contextual learning examples of typical dementia care scenarios, as an approach to train caregivers on how to handle difficulties that may arise.

Family Support – CaringKind will provide quarterly coaching sessions for memory care residents' families, including methods for coping and self-care techniques.

Memory Care Assessment – CaringKind will create a more nuanced assessment of the cognitive function of current or potential residents to help determine the level of care required, gauge potential behavioral risks, and identify trends.

"Coterie residents should experience the best in not only luxury living but also in the care for every aspect of their mental and emotional well-being," said John Moore, Chairman and CEO of Atria Senior Living. "We are passionate supporters of CaringKind and their innovative, research-based approach to dementia care. CaringKind will be a trusted in-house resource as they remain absolutely driven to finding a cure. It only makes sense to bring the best of the best to our Coterie Cathedral Hill community."

"We wanted the latest and best advancements in dementia research and treatment for Coterie Cathedral Hill, and we felt CaringKind's caregiver- and resident-centric approach to training was a natural fit for us," said Joanna Mansfield, Senior Vice President for Care and Life Guidance Operations for Atria Senior Living. "CaringKind really focuses on compassion towards the staff and equipping them with coping techniques on how to remain resilient in challenging environments and maintain community support. Historically, dementia care focused on managing behaviors, but, through CaringKind, we will be able to offer more sensitive management that focuses on the resident's capabilities rather than presenting behaviors, as each individual is uniquely affected by this disease."

"At CaringKind, we believe it's critical for caregivers to see the whole person, not just the disease of dementia," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, CaringKind President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are tremendously excited to bring our 'above and beyond' approach of supporting residents, families, and caregivers with research-based comprehensive memory care to Coterie. It's about caregiving that connects us to a community of people, not just a network of resources, that empowers us with today's solutions when we need them."

At Coterie Cathedral Hill, residents will enjoy sweeping views of iconic landmarks and easy access to some of the city's best neighborhoods. It boasts 208 units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom residences – including friendship suites, and offers approximately 40,000 square feet of luxury indoor-outdoor amenities alongside unrivaled culinary experiences. Coterie's modern approach to post-COVID 19 senior living incorporates pandemic learnings supported by both Atria's and Related's expertise in evidence-driven protocols.

The Coterie Cathedral Hill sales office is now open, with prices starting at $7,700 per month for a studio to larger, two-bedroom residences starting at $18,400 per month. For more information, visit CoterieSeniorLiving.com and follow @LiveCoterie on Instagram for updates.

For free information on CaringKind's dementia care programs, or to reach a CaringKind consultant, please visit www.caringkindnyc.org.

About Coterie

Coterie is a modern luxury senior living brand that offers residents world-class amenities and care in prime cities across the country. A visionary collaboration between two industry leaders, Atria Senior Living and Related Companies, Coterie believes that aging is worth celebrating. As a forward-thinking brand, Coterie strives to reshape and recast an entire industry with stunning architecture, thoughtful interior design, elevated culinary experiences, and tailored wellness programs that allow residents to thrive. Designed to exceed its residents' expectations with customized services created to elevate everyday life, Coterie is slated to open in major metropolitan areas across the globe starting in 2022. Through these properties, Coterie expects to create more than 350 jobs within the next year as part of the brand's debut.

About CaringKind

For over 40 years, CaringKind has provided expert training and support to families affected by Alzheimer's or related dementias. CaringKind does this through a variety of services such as a Helpline (646-744-2900), over 90 support groups, social work services, specialized training for both professional and family caregivers, education seminars on complicated healthcare issues, a Wanderer's Safety Program, and evidence-based programs to improve quality of life for people with dementia and their care partners. CaringKind also produces Caregiver/Storyteller, the #1 caregiving podcast on iTunes.

CaringKind's programs and services are free. Ninety-five percent of CaringKind's budget is privately funded through individual and institutional philanthropy from foundations and corporations.

The mission of CaringKind is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research. We achieve our mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family and professional caregivers; increasing public awareness; collaborating with research centers; and informing public policy through advocacy.

CaringKind is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Tax ID number 13-3277408).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atria Senior Living