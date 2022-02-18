Stewart-Haas Racing To Debut GEARWRENCH Partnership at Daytona As Official Tool Partner, GEARWRENCH will play pivotal role in preparation of Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang throughout 2022 NASCAR season

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NASCAR Cup Series is ready for launch with the season-opening Daytona 500 Sunday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and GEARWRENCH is ensuring Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has the tools to compete for a championship. GEARWRENCH recently became the Official Tool Partner of SHR and is set to take on its first big test with the 64th running of The Great American Race.

GEARWRENCH will serve as the primary sponsor for Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang five races this season. (PRNewswire)

To give our car the best chance to succeed, we really do need the best tools.

SHR's team of technicians will lean on GEARWRENCH to provide an edge in preparing and maintaining the No. 4 Ford Mustang for driver Kevin Harvick. The brand has a reputation as a trusted, reliable and innovative toolmaker, which made the partnership a great fit.

"To give our car the best chance to succeed, we really do need the best tools," said Robert 'Cheddar' Smith, car chief for the No. 4 Ford Mustang. "We need everything in our garage to give us an edge in order to compete for a championship, and we have that with GEARWRENCH. They're as competitive at making tools as we are at racing, and that passion for improvement is how you win."

GEARWRENCH will serve as the car's primary sponsor for five races this season. Additionally, SHR's 140,000-square-foot headquarters will be known as the GEARWRENCH Garage, outfitting the SHR team with a wide range of hand tools, tool storage, lighting and shop-assist equipment. Feedback from SHR will help guide further product innovations at GEARWRENCH in its pursuit of crafting the most innovative tools available.

"There's no better proving ground for our tools than the racetrack and there's no bigger stage than the Daytona 500," said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, GEARWRENCH. "No one has higher standards for our tools than we do, so working with SHR helps push us to go further than we ever have before. It's an exciting time for the brand and our loyal customers."

For more, visit gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

