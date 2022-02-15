THE TOLAN GROUP COMPLETES CFO SEARCH FOR THE PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Paul Valenti as the Chief Financial Officer of The Plastic Surgery Center [TPSC]. The Plastic Surgery Center is the largest plastic surgery practice in New Jersey, attracting patients from across the country and around the globe.

The Plastic Surgery Center is distinguished by the outstanding training and background of its surgeons. TPSC uniquely houses The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, their reconstructive entity, which focuses on an array of nerve surgeries and other cutting-edge reconstructive procedures to treat various debilitating conditions for patients who were previously told nothing could be done to help them. TPSC surgeons are some of the few nationwide, and in some cases worldwide, to perform certain life-altering reconstructive surgeries. With decades of experience in performing cosmetic surgery of the face, body, and skin, the physicians of The Plastic Surgery Center offer cosmetic procedures enhanced by their experience as reconstructive surgeons.

TPSC is also home to Sycamore Medi Spa, which offers facials, waxing, laser treatments, injectables, and vein procedures. The TPSC team comprises board-certified surgeons and licensed aestheticians who can help their patients meet all their aesthetic goals.

Before joining TPSC, Paul Valenti was the CFO of several healthcare companies. He was previously with The Eye Health Group, a leading vision support organization in New Jersey and New York performing comprehensive eye care services and Total Rx, a specialty, long-term care, and retail pharmacy. He also served as CFO at Aureus Health Services, a national specialty pharmacy and health services company, and QForma, a SaaS provider to pharmaceutical companies.

Kaye Johnson, TTG Managing Partner, led the search. Ms. Johnson said, "It was a privilege to work with Dr. Elkwood and the hiring team to bring on such a crucial member of the executive staff. We felt like Mr. Valenti was the perfect fit to help lead TPSC in their next level of growth and expansion."

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, emphasizing healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health.

