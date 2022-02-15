Project Serum & Wormhole Announces Winners of Convergence Hackathon $5M Prize Pool

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Serum ("Serum"), a decentralized exchange and platform that provides the underlying liquidity infrastructure for protocols built on Solana's fast and censorship-resistant blockchain, and Wormhole, a decentralized token and data bridge protocol that connects to multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, Terra, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Oasis, today announced the winning projects of the Convergence hackathon.

JHL, contributor to Project Serum, commented on today's news, "Throughout the Convergence hackathon, we saw tremendous diversity and innovation from the participants and submitted projects. In particular, the innovation presented within the cross-chain DeFi space was an encouraging sight for the future of this industry. We would like to thank our cohost Wormhole, and prize sponsors Pyth, PsyOptions, Terra, Atrix and all the participants across the DeFi, GameFi and NFT space for their hard work and dedication throughout the event and congratulate all the winners!"

Rahul Mahtani, core contributor at Wormhole highlighted, "At this year's Convergence hackathon, we saw a record number of participants utilizing the full potential of the resources at their disposal. It was great to see projects mature from just utilizing the Wormhole Portal bridge to leveraging the generic passing layer, while integrating the various resources that Serum and Solana have to offer. All projects submitted were designed in order to better the ecosystem and while not every single one could win, each one was useful in its own right and shows how the Serum community has continued to evolve."

"As long-time supporters and advocates of the Serum and Solana ecosystems, we were thoroughly impressed with the creativity and vision of projects at Convergence hackathon," said Kyle Samani, Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital. "Composable primitives like Serum and Wormhole are clearly accelerating innovation and leveling up the playing field in DeFi. We are excited to work with the new builders coming into the space and to see what some of the brightest minds in finance and technology can bring to crypto."

The Convergence hackathon awarded prizes across a wide array of categories, ranging from the $100,000 grand prize to topic-specific prizes within each vertical. Here is a list of the top prize winners for the Convergence hackathon:

Main Prize:

Community Choice Award:

Serum Award:

Wormhole Award:

PsyOptions Award:

Pyth Network Award:

Atrix Award:

Terra Award:

Additional information on the Convergence hackathon prize tracks and winners can be found here .

About Project Serum

Project Serum is a decentralized exchange and liquidity infrastructure platform for DeFi protocols built on the Solana blockchain. It offers an on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) that gives developers access to matching services and shared liquidity across all protocols built on Serum.

For more on Project Serum, visit: https://www.projectserum.com/

About Wormhole

Wormhole is a decentralized token and data bridge protocol that connects to multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, Terra, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Oasis.

Wormhole offers two features built on top of the generic message-passing protocol including:

A token bridge that allows users to seamlessly bridge wrapped assets between supported chains.

An NFT bridge that allows ERC721 and SPL NFTs to be transferred between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana.

