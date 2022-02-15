IST Expands Best-in-Class Offerings with Heightened Focus on Enterprise Solutions to Safeguard Multi-Site Customers with Definitive End-to-End Security

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Security Technologies (IST), one of the nation's most trusted independent security integrators, announces the expansion of its advanced security offerings in response to the escalating security demands of national and global customers with a heightened focus on Enterprise Solutions. IST's Enterprise Solutions encompass high-level, streamlined project management of curb-to-core solutions that definitively secure an enterprise's assets and people across multiple locations, continents, and time zones.

In support, IST announces the strategic hire of integrations solutions specialist Chris Villarreal, PSP as Director of Enterprise Accounts. Villarreal's expertise in deploying holistic, comprehensive physical and cyber security strategies by utilizing multilayered solutions is critical in defending the security chain at enterprise-level companies – especially those that struggle with management of multiple contractors, vendors, and other third-parties.

"We are confident in our deep understanding of what modern enterprise customers need to mitigate risk, prevent threats, and ensure business continuity. For the past 25 years, local and regional organizations have trusted IST to deliver high-quality, customized security solutions. Building on this proven success, we are leveraging our leading-edge security solutions to scale to meet the complex requirements of multi-location organizations," said Michael Ruddo, Chief Strategy Officer, IST. "Contemporary enterprises can no longer afford to ignore that increased interconnectivity, remote workplaces, and a range of digital devices has exacerbated gaps in both physical and cyber security. IST's Enterprise Solutions provide larger, geographically dispersed customers with the high-level security required to close gaps and empower their people and organizations."

IST's decades-long strategic partner relationships allow for state-of-the-art technology and efficient deployment models to ensure unparalleled threat protection of an enterprise's people, property, and data. The company's unique centralized management platform enables enterprises with large-scale implementations to streamline communications, maximize efficiency, and facilitate cost-effective scalability throughout the security system's design, installation, and lifecycle.

