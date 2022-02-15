DR. SCOTT VELAZQUEZ, COMSOVEREIGN'S CHIEF RESEARCH OFFICER SELECTED TO PRESENT THREE BREAKTHOUGH COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES AT GOMACTECH 2022 CONFERENCE

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced that its Chief Research Officer, Dr. Scott Velazquez has been selected to present three technology whitepapers at the upcoming GOMACTech 2022 conference scheduled for March 21 - 24, 2022. Established in 1968, the GOMACTech conference has focused on advances in systems being developed by the Department of Defense ("DoD") and other government agencies and has been used to announce major government microelectronics initiatives.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.) (PRNewswire)

During the conference, Dr. Velazquez will present three whitepapers discussing advanced, patented wireless communications and optical networking solutions developed by COMSovereign including: Lextrum's ASTARA™ In-Band Full Duplex ("IBFD") antenna technology; Innovation Digital's application of TM Technologies' Transpositional Modulation for spectral efficiency; and VEO's enabling modulator and photodetector designs for high-performance ultra-wideband photonic links. Collectively, these critical enabling technologies address radio spectrum efficiencies required for 5G communications and forthcoming optical/photonic data computing and networking.

Dr. Scott Velazquez, Chief Research Officer at COMSovereign, said, "The opportunity to present three of COMSovereign's groundbreaking technologies at GOMACTech, directly to key decision makers and some of the foremost experts in advanced communications technology in the DoD is exciting and serves as a platform for us to validate the potential value inherent in our IP portfolio."

Details of the presentations include:

VEO - Novel Modulator and Photodetector for High Speed/High Performance Analog/Digital Photonic Links

VEO's patented silicon-rich-nitride (SRN) modulator and patent pending slab-assisted silicon germanium (SiGe) photodetector are two novel components enabling next generation performance for optical communications networks. Leveraging its stronger electro-optical effect, VEO's SRN modulator is expected to deliver a 10X improvement in transmission speed, energy efficiency, and loss compared to today's state-of-art silicon modulators. VEO's SiGe photodetector uses a novel slab-assisted coupling structure to enhance power handling, receiving speed, and efficiency, enabling higher speed and higher signal-to-noise photonic links, significantly enhancing optical networking applications such as 5G+ networks, data centers, and remote antenna solutions.





Innovation Digital / TM Technologies - Transpositional Modulation (TM) for Spectrum Efficiency and Obfuscated Communications

Transpositional Modulation (TM) is a patented radio frequency waveform technology that offers dramatic bandwidth increases for existing wireless and wired networks. TM accomplishes this by enabling the simultaneous transmission of two or more distinct data paths on a single carrier signal. This effectively allows for increases in the efficiency of the carrier waveform by up to 50% or more. Proprietary and patented digital pre-distortion (DPD) linearization techniques by Innovation Digital are used to reduce distortion in the transceiver hardware to allow the addition of transparent TM signals without exceeding regulatory emissions requirements. In effect, TM can coexist simultaneously in a signal transmission with the existing modulation technologies allowing the transmission of more data for a given bandwidth. In addition, obfuscated communications are made possible since the additional TM signals are indistinguishable from typical noise and distortion.



Transpositional Modulation is a proprietary technology developed and owned by TM Technologies, Inc. and is being combined with Innovation Digital's (a COMSovereign company) DPD technology under a cross-licensing agreement using next generation RF solutions for development of a new line of advanced telecommunications radios.





Lextrum ASTARA™ - In-Band Full-Duplex Communications Using a Novel Adaptive Reconfigurable Antenna

ASTARA™ (Adaptive Simultaneous Transmit and Receive Antenna), is a standalone, electronically reconfigurable antenna technology specifically designed for self-interference cancellation applications. The new antenna system can enable some wireless network operators to quickly benefit from Lextrum's IBFD technology with up to a 100% increase in simultaneous bandwidth without replacing any radio hardware already in use. Lextrum's IBFD technology essentially doubles the data capacity of communications by using the same frequency band for simultaneous transmission and reception (STAR), providing the telecommunications industry with a valuable new solution that addresses efficient spectrum usage, one of the most significant challenges faced in 5G wireless networking."

About Dr. Scott Velazquez and Innovation Digital

Dr. Scott Velazquez is the founder of Innovation Digital, a COMSovereign company, providing intellectual property licensing, design and consulting services supporting the implementation of advanced digital system technologies and services for extremely high-performance communications, RADAR, and integrated component applications. Clients include multiple U.S. defense contractors such as General Dynamics, Raytheon, L3Harris and various U.S Department of Defense agencies including The Naval Surface Warfare Center, the Missile Defense Agency, the Air Force Research Laboratory and DARPA. Innovation Digital holds 21 issued and several pending United States Patents. Dr. Scott Velazquez holds four degrees from MIT including a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. Scott is considered the pioneer, and still one of the foremost experts in mixed analog/digital signal processing technology.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS and COMSP) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

investors@comsovereign.com

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.