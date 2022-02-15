Concentric Energy Advisors Announces the Appointment of Michael Kagan to the Board of Directors

Marlborough, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. (Concentric), a leading management consulting and financial advisory services firm focusing on the North American energy and water industries, announced today the appointment of Michael Kagan, Senior Vice President, to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Kagan joined Concentric in 2013 and has more than 26 years of experience in management roles and consulting to utilities, independent power producers, large energy users, retail energy suppliers and infrastructure investors. His recent consulting work has included investment due diligence, litigation support, and regulatory and commercial strategy with a particularly focus on the renewables and electric vehicle space.

"I am proud to welcome Michael to the Board of Directors," said John J. Reed, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Concentric. "Michael brings diverse expertise and insight, and he has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to serving our clients. I look forward to his continued leadership."

Prior to joining Concentric, Michael served in a variety of leadership roles with Constellation, Exelon and AES Corp. including as president of Constellation NewEnergy. He has also been an adjunct professor at the George Washington School of Business.

Mr. Kagan earned an M.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an undergraduate degree in economics and business from Skidmore College.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. In addition, through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

