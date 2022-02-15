Bluetooth® SIG Approves Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS™ RF Test System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in Bluetooth test solutions, is pleased to announce that their FRVS RF test system has been approved by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG), the governing body for Bluetooth technology, for testing Bluetooth Basic Rate (BR), Extended Data Rate (EDR) and Low Energy (LE) technologies.

It is estimated by ABI Research and the Bluetooth SIG that about 4.5 billion Bluetooth enabled devices were introduced to the market in 2021, with that number forecast to grow to 6.4 billion devices by 2025. It is anticipated that Bluetooth LE devices alone will be experiencing 3x growth during that same period. This rate of new device introduction creates a challenge for design and test engineers who must validate that these new Bluetooth devices conform to the Bluetooth specification in both the RF physical layer and the protocol layer, ensuring interoperability and robust connectivity between devices, before releasing them to the market. Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS RF test system helps these engineers meet that challenge by providing a faster and more comprehensive test solution than any other existing test option.

Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS incorporates Bluetooth BR/EDR and Bluetooth LE RF validation test suites and is built on Teledyne LeCroy's TLF3000, which is also available for pre-compliance testing. The TLF3000 is a wideband, ultra-high dynamic range 2.4 GHz software-defined receiver, signal analyser and signal generator. It captures and analyses the entire 2402-2480 MHz band simultaneously, providing RF physical layer testing in one powerful, fully automated solution for both Bluetooth LE and BR/EDR, as well 802.15.4 technologies like Zigbee and Thread.

"Teledyne LeCroy continues its unwavering support for the latest Bluetooth initiatives with significant investments in tools designed to help developers reduce time-to-market for complex Bluetooth designs", said Paul Russell, Vice President of Wireless Products at Teledyne LeCroy. "Bluetooth developers and test labs can now eliminate redundant and costly test tools and partial implementations from their test labs and instead rely on the FRVS test platform to provide the widest coverage of official Bluetooth SIG compliance specifications.

Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS Bluetooth Test System, Bluetooth LE Test Suite, and Bluetooth BR/EDR Test Suite are available now. For additional information, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at 800-359-8570 or frontline_onlinesales@teledyne.com; or visit the Teledyne LeCroy FRVS web page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

