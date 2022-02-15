Banner Public Affairs Announces Formation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Division

Team of experts to provide guidance and advocacy under the Infrastructure Investment Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the federal government's recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Banner Public Affairs today announced the formation of the Banner Infrastructure Division, a bipartisan group comprising six of the firm's subject matter experts. Clients looking to navigate the bill and obtain agency infrastructure funds will now have access to this team, spanning the firm's lobbying, public relations, digital and design segments.

Banner Public Affairs has created the Banner Infrastructure Team, a bipartisan group of six of the firm's lobbying, PR, digital and design subject matter experts, in response to the federal government's recently passed Transportation and Infrastructure Jobs Act. This team is currently working on behalf of existing clients to navigate the bill and welcomes conversations with other companies looking to do the same.

"The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents a significant opportunity for our nation to come together and build up our foundations, from roads, bridges, public transportation, energy transmission more, in an effort to remain competitive with other nations," said Sen. Jim Talent, partner at Banner. "We are proud to have assembled a bipartisan team that can help companies, cities and states access much-needed funds and shore up our next generation of infrastructure."

The following Banner employees will be included on the firm's division:

Brett Thompson , Partner: As a previous legislative director in the U.S. Senate, Thompson oversaw the passage of over 30 bipartisan pieces of legislation into law, including Highway Infrastructure Bonds. Matt Bormet , Senior Vice President of Government Relations: Prior to working at Banner, Bormet was Rep. Larsen's lead staffer on aviation issues and additionally covered energy, finance, and other transportation policy, among many other things. He additionally handled a variety of issues for Sen. Ron Wyden , including transportation and energy. Luke Strimer , Vice President of Government Relations: Strimer has a broad understanding of transportation and aviation issues gained from his experience on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This included in-depth work on multiple major reauthorization bills featuring various modes of transportation including aviation, surface transportation, and water resources legislation. Madeline Kauffman , Director of Public Relations: Kauffman has years of public relations experience working on strategic messaging and placements for Banner's infrastructure clients, including renewable energy, battery recycling, and traditional public infrastructure. Talia Cadet , Director of Digital: With years of social media and digital experience and knowledge, Cadet has worked with a wide range of infrastructure-related clients. Her expertise includes creative digital content development, social media copywriting, event social media marketing, online thought leadership and social media listening and monitoring. Alex Fusté, Art Director: Fusté has an extensive history in design solutions, brand building, email advocacy/fundraising, and social-digital campaigns. His work has been the highlight of countless national public affairs initiatives, successful ballot initiatives and winning political campaigns.

Banner already works with a wide range of infrastructure clients, ranging from lithium-ion battery recyclers to clean energy coalitions. Companies interested in receiving expert guidance from Banner's Infrastructure Division can visit here to learn more about offered services and can reach out to the firm here to start a discussion.

About Banner Public Affairs

Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

