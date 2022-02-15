Availity Expands Access to Payers for Electronic Transactions with Availity Essentials Plus Nation's leading health information network enables providers to connect with more payers to complement the hundreds already available through Availity Essentials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, today announced the launch of Availity Essentials Plus, a new low-cost subscription service that gives providers online access to more payers through the HIPAA-compliant Availity Essentials platform.

Providers face numerous administrative challenges each day. From information requests from their payers to labor shortages and mounting financial pressures, providers seek ways to be more efficient by streamlining and automating administrative processes. The Availity Essentials Suite helps to simplify workflows and reduce administrative burdens to accelerate care through a range of options to meet providers' needs. Many payers sponsor the Availity Essentials portal, giving providers free access to online, direct data entry workflows. The new Availity Essentials Plus subscription helps providers access more payers through the Availity Essentials workflow they already use. Availity Essentials Pro is the premium solution for revenue cycle management, which integrates with leading EHR systems to automate common tasks like eligibility checks, clean claim submission, and managing claim status. Together, the Availity Essentials suite helps ease the burden on clinicians and administrative staff.

Millions of providers already use Availity Essentials with their free accounts to electronically exchange clinical, financial, and administrative data with hundreds of health plans. An Availity Essentials Plus subscription is ideal for small to mid-sized providers looking to access more of their patients' insurers on a single platform without additional practice software - their existing Availity Essentials account is all they need to get started. According to Senior Director, Product Management, Jennifer Lyons, "Having one integrated connection to the dozens of payers most providers routinely work with simplifies access, which can save time and phone calls. Delivering faster answers informs care decisions and can improve the user experience for both providers and patients."

"Leveraging the HIPAA-compliant Availity Essentials portal and network to increase low-cost electronic access to more payers across the nation helps remove waste from the healthcare system as providers reduce their reliance on paper forms, faxes, and phone calls to support patient care," said Bobbi Coluni, Chief Product Officer at Availity. "Essentials Plus adds to Availity's comprehensive line of solutions for providers and health plans, making it even easier for us to work together towards the goal of improving efficiency and reducing the cost of healthcare."

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

