ANGEL'S ENVY® RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION RYE WHISKEY FINISHED IN ICE CIDER CASKS

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY ®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, today announced the release of its ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks. ANGEL'S ENVY created this first-of-its-kind release by finishing seven-year-old, 95% rye whiskey for 364 days in ice cider casks from Vermont-based Eden Specialty Ciders. It is the fourth release in ANGEL'S ENVY's Cellar Collection, the brand's special release program that honors the late Lincoln Henderson's pioneering and innovative spirit.

"The flavor profile of this whiskey is very unique – the spiciness of the rye is balanced by the fruity sweetness from the ice cider casks, and there's a crispness that is really distinct. We've never seen a whiskey finished in ice cider casks before, so we're excited to introduce this finish as part of our Cellar Collection," said Kyle Henderson, ANGEL'S ENVY's Distillery Production Manager. "My brother, Andrew, was the one who found these barrels and raised the idea of an ice cider finish; he's really championed this project from the beginning. As we tasted samples and learned more about the craftsmanship, time and resources required to create each bottle of ice cider, we fell in love with the product and the process and knew these special casks would be an excellent match for our rye."

Ice cider is a dessert-style cider that is produced primarily in the northern US and Canada. The French oak casks used to finish this ANGEL'S ENVY release were used by Eden Specialty Ciders to create an ice cider from tart, late-season Northern Spy apples that had been naturally cold-concentrated in Vermont before partial fermentation and aging. Inspired by the unique, climate-driven elements of ice cider production, ANGEL'S ENVY packaged its Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks in a frosted glass bottle and commemorative gift box.

The limited-edition release, which consists of just 6,000 bottles total, will be available for purchase beginning on February 25 at select retailers in NY, CA, FL, TN, IL, TX and KY, as well as at ANGEL'S ENVY's downtown Louisville distillery. Beginning today, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main members can enter for the chance to purchase a bottle ahead of the public sale for pickup at ANGEL'S ENVY's distillery. A total of 500 bottles will be reserved for the 500 Main presale lottery.

ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks is 107-proof (53.5% ABV). On the nose, it offers notes of caramel candy apple and toasted oak, with faint notes of nuttiness and cinnamon. The palate features bold peppery and cinnamon notes accompanied by vanilla, ripe apple, toffee and butterscotch. The finish is long and transitions from spicy to sweet, with notes of brown sugar and apple with hints of earthiness and oak. Suggested retail price for a 75omL bottle, which may vary by market, is $249.99. For more information, visit angelsenvy.com/whiskey/IceCiderFinish .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

