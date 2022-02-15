Americans Opt for Warm Weather Destinations for Presidents' Day Weekend Travel <span class="legendSpanClass">Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. offers tips to make the most of the holiday weekend</span>

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are choosing warm weather destinations for the upcoming Presidents' Day weekend. According to TripIt, the top three cities for holiday travel this year are Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. Though travel is not expected to meet pre-pandemic levels, holiday bookings have increased with airlines expecting more than three times as many travelers than in 2021.

Orlando, Florida is the top destination for Presidents' Day Weekend travel. (PRNewswire)

Although many are heading toward warmer destinations, traveling during winter months can come with it's own perils, including weather delays and contracting illnesses. Check weather reports in advance of leaving on your trip in case you have to take alternate routes or leave earlier than expected. If using public transportation during your travels, pack hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to clean shared surfaces. Also consider packing extra COVID-19 tests in case you start to feel sick on your trip.

Purchasing a travel protection or insurance plan before departing can also provide extra peace of mind. Travel Protection Plan sales have increased by 53% since the Omicron variant made it to the US.

For a reasonable annual fee, Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+) provides extra protection and security on every trip taken away from home during a full year, whether domestic or abroad. EA+ is part of a global network that offers customized medical, travel, and security services with response centers across six continents to ensure members get the medical care they need and are returned home safely from wherever they are in the world.

Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, is a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of a medical emergency or security situation. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

