YourMembership AMS to Host Free Virtual Small Staff Summit Event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools, announces the upcoming Small Staff Summit presented by YourMembership AMS on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Registration is open to any association professional seeking to learn new member recruitment strategies and ways to engage and retain current members.

Registration for the YourMembership AMS Small Staff Summit (February 24, 2022) is open to any association professional seeking to learn new member recruitment strategies and ways to engage and retain current members. (PRNewswire)

The free virtual event features three (3) thought leadership webinars eligible for CAE credits. With over 20 years of experience partnering with membership organizations, YourMembership (YM) is uniquely positioned to offer this inaugural educational program to any association professionals looking to grow in the coming year. Part of the Community Brands family of solutions, YM's membership software solution was designed to help small to mid-sized organizations increase productivity and profitability.

The virtual event agenda, hosted on Pathable, is designed to help member-based organizations gain insights into the latest marketing trends and take away easy action items proven to help boost membership marketing plans – even with a small staff. Strategy sessions present creative ways to recruit new members while engaging and retaining current members.

"We are so excited to launch this special virtual event and provide evidence-based tools that associations can put into practice on their mission-driven ascents into the next normal," said David Geilhufe, General Manager of YourMembership. "It's a really great opportunity for small organizations to boost their confidence in developing strategic marketing plans that really work, while also earning CAE credits and networking."

Two guest speakers are slated to help Summit attendees explore creative and cost-effective solutions to their association's most pressing issues. Jon Horsman, CAE is an association management professional with two decades of association experience, and he is passionate about implementing a strategic approach to member communications. Teri Carden, an association industry expert for more than 10 years, will share her knowledge gained from a longtime focus on selecting, testing, and implementing new software and technologies, innovative marketing campaigns, and video and social media content. Carden is the founder of ReviewMyAMS.com and 100Reviews.

YM provides a cloud-based platform for their online community network of 25 million members, and over 5,000 associations leverage YM features like workflow automation, e-commerce, membership and event management, and website design to advance their community-focused missions.

Virtual Event Registration

To attend this free virtual event on February 24, 2022, 9am-12:30pm EST, register at https://yourmembershipsummit.pathable.co/

To request a YourMembership demo, please visit www.yourmembership.com/company/request-a-demo/

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, and event tech. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

press@communitybrands.com

(512) 861-3012

www.communitybrands.com (PRNewsfoto/Community Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Brands