Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Latest Luxury Residential Community in Georgetown, Texas: Alta Berry Creek

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced groundbreaking on its newest luxury residential community—Alta Berry Creek—in the thriving Austin suburb of Georgetown, Texas. The planned opening of the community is scheduled for January 2023 with pre-leasing officially starting in late 2022.

Located at 2201 SH 195, Alta Berry Creek will be part of the forthcoming Berry Creek Highlands master development. This 314-acre master planned community will bring more than 1,500 single family homes, new retail options, a future onsite elementary school, and a 20+-acre park to the Georgetown area. With the community's prime location, residents will be just minutes away from large corporate employers, major health care systems, outdoor recreation offerings and popular retailers. Key employers in the area include Apple, Dell, Samsung, GM, Emerson, The Home Depot Technology Center, HID, Tesla, and numerous organizations in the retail and health care industries.

"The Georgetown area is thriving, and Wood Partners is thrilled to be part of fueling the growth of this city," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Berry Creek is a prime example of how Wood Partners seeks to generate exceptional living experiences for residents at attainable prices. This community will give residents an opportunity to enjoy all that Georgetown has to offer."

Once complete, Alta Berry Creek will feature 300 apartment homes offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each of Alta Berry Creek's apartment homes will be outfitted with rich wood-style plank flooring, state-of-the-art Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, and designer tile backsplashes to provide residents with a warm and inviting place to call home. Additional luxury finishes include full-sized in-home washer and dryers, 42" kitchen cabinets, and beautiful granite countertops. Select homes will also feature an upgraded technology package, equipping residents with added connectivity and security.

Alta Berry Creek will also provide its residents best-in-class community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, an on-site pet park and multiple dog wash stations. Inside the Club Room, residents will be able to enjoy a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive lounge, and entertaining spaces, as well as a fully equipped business center featuring a conference room and micro-offices.

Within minutes of the community, residents have easy access to Interstate 35, providing a direct route to and from Austin and other surrounding areas. Alta Berry Creek sits just north of The Domain -- one of Austin's premier dining and entertainment venues -- and offers excellent access to surrounding retail in Georgetown's downtown area and the Round Rock outlets. In addition, residents can explore "The Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas" located in historic Georgetown, sample cuisine from local farm-fresh dining destinations, and take advantage of the area's abundance of gorgeous outdoor trails and parks.

