Transit Wireless Congratulates Anastasia Kats on Joining the W.O.M.E.N. In America Mentorship Class of 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Wireless , a BAI Communications company, and leading 5G wireless infrastructure company, congratulates Anastasia Kats, Assistant Controller, on her acceptance to W.O.M.E.N. In America (WIA) Leadership Program 's newest class of mentees.

Based in New York City, the highly selective 18-month leadership program is molding the next generation of professional women leaders by advancing their careers through unique mentorship, education, and networking opportunities. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior executives at Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit , the organization aims to enable women to fulfill their maximum potential in the boardroom, the C-Suite, as entrepreneurs, and as leading edge professionals.

"We are proud of Anastasia for taking this step to further her career," says Jeff Garte, Chief Financial Officer at Transit Wireless. "Career development and diversity are priorities at Transit Wireless and core to our culture. We are pleased to support Anastasia in this program."

Kats is a certified public accountant who brings nearly 10 years of corporate accounting and financial reporting experience to Transit Wireless. She is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) and volunteers for the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free professional tax preparation for low-income workers.

"When I met the women in my cohort last week, I was in complete awe," says Kats, reflecting on her recent WIA orientation session. "I felt stunned and energized. It's exciting to gather with other women who have similar goals and aspirations, hand selected by leaders we admire to help each other succeed. I look forward to learning as much as I can from this program and helping others by sharing my own experiences."

W.O.M.E.N. In America – which stands for Women Optimizing Mentoring, Education and Networking – welcomes early career high-potential young women with demonstrated leadership ability for a premier professional development opportunity. Their distinguished Leadership Program seeks to empower and equip women with the skills and development necessary to advance their careers. "We welcome Anastasia," affirms Meghan McRae, Executive Director of WIA. "Like many of the women who thrive in our program, she is eager to meet new people and engage in new opportunities with openness and curiosity."

Through small group "cluster" mentoring, educational programming, and various networking mixers and pop-up events, WIA delivers an enriching environment to build leadership skills that books simply can't capture. "Every mentee who enters our network has already demonstrated great potential to lead," says McRae. "Our goal is to help strengthen that foundation and uplift them so that they may rise more confidently to positions of prominence."

"W.O.M.E.N. In America includes some of the most impressive and insightful thinkers in their industries," says Transit Wireless CEO, Melinda White. "We are excited that WIA has recognized Anastasia's potential and accepted her into their Leadership Program. We have high expectations for Anastasia's future as a leading woman in business."

With support and encouragement from trailblazing mentors, WIA proclaims its members often feel inspired to "pay it forward." Many of the alumni of their Leadership Program continue as active members, participating in WIA events and helping to shape the next generation of women leaders.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G wireless infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications , finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. The Transit Wireless subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all three Tier One wireless carriers. The network was honored with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Award for "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" and the prestigious 2018 IDC "Smart Cities North America Award." Transit Wireless is a member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), a proud supporter of the MTA and Literacy Partners annual "Subway Reads" campaign and won a 2018 Honorable Mention in the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @TransitWireless .

About W.O.M.E.N. In America

The W.O.M.E.N. In America (WIA) Leadership Program (WOMEN OPTIMIZING MENTORING, EDUCATION & NETWORKING) was founded to help professional business women in our country, who are early in their career lifecycle, advance their careers through unique mentorship, education, and networking opportunities.

Our mission is to enable women to fulfill their maximum potential in the Board Room, the C-Suite, as entrepreneurs, and as leading edge professionals in their chosen profession. Upon graduating from this 18-month leadership program, women are expected to – and do – actively help other women through a conscious incorporation of "paying it forward" into their leadership style and daily actions.

