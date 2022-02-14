"Silly Love Songs" Music Video - Valentine Tribute to Silenced Heroes by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silly Love Songs, the Paul & Linda McCartney classic, has been released by 7-time Grammy Award Winners, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. in a new music video tribute from the couple's bestselling EE1 BMG album, blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons, a "Civil Rights are Human Rights" recording project, honoring Black History Month.

"We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten," said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the 'First Couple of Pop & Soul,' in a joint statement. "Our project's theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the Silly Love Songs our 'blackbirds' of every color will never be able to sing."

View the new Official Music Video for Silly Love Songs here.

It's a time of Renaissance for Marilyn & Billy, who are featured in the Oscar and Grammy-nominated film, 'Summer of Soul … Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised', directed by Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson. The duo returned to the Billboard charts after an absence of over 30 years, appeared in 'The Waltons' Homecoming', are headlining in Las Vegas, and return to the recording studio in March with their Producer, Nic Mendoza. The couple will receive their second Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

