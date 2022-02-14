OncoHost CEO to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEW YORK and BINYAMINA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of the company, will be presenting at the upcoming 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event is being held at the Marriott Marquis in NYC on February 14-15 and virtually through the 17th.

Hosted annually by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for over 20 years, this conference is focused on emerging public and private companies, offering a meeting place for institutional investors, industry analysts and senior biotech executives. The conference draws biotech companies looking to make the connections needed to take their products to the next phase.

"The fight against cancer is not an easy battle, but through our PROphet™ platform, OncoHost is changing the landscape of precision oncology," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "We are excited to take part in this important conference and to share our goal of transforming cancer treatment for patients with the biotech world, analysts and investors."

In his presentation, Dr. Sharon will focus on OncoHost's unique approach to precision oncology and the company's business model. OncoHost recently announced interim results from its ongoing multicenter clinical trial, PROPHETIC. The clinically significant results confirmed that through proteomic analysis of one blood test pre-treatment, PROphet® can predict patient response in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with high accuracy at three months, six months and one year.

PROphet® is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic platform that combines proteomic analysis with artificial intelligence (AI) to predict patient response to immunotherapy and identify resistance-associated processes. The device employs high-throughput protein analysis technology, scanning approximately 7,000 proteins in a patient's plasma to identify proteomic patterns that are predictive of patient outcome. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies and providing clinicians with potential combination strategies to overcome treatment resistance. OncoHost plans to launch PROphet® in the United States this year.



Dr. Sharon's presentation will be available on-demand as part of the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference from February 14.

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's host response profiling platform, PROphet®, analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

