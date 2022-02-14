"DESIGNING SPACES™" TV PROGRAM FEATURES ATRIA NEWPORT BEACH

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing Spaces™, an award-winning home improvement show airing on Lifetime TV, recently featured Atria Newport Beach in a segment called "Keeping Your Golden Years Golden," showing the elevated quality of life senior adults experience at the new community which opened in Orange County just over a year ago.

The Designing Spaces segment covered major amenities at Atria Newport Beach and also interviewed residents Holly and H.J. Browning, who have been married for 64 years. Several years ago, they began looking into senior living options early in their search. The couple toured Atria Newport Beach and were impressed. They reserved an apartment before the community was built. They officially made the move last January a year later, they haven't looked back.

"This place makes you live again. The people who live in this place, they're the friendliest bunch of people that you could ever find. The people that work here, the people that are moving into here, we're all about the same age. And it's just a wonderful experience. You go down to lunch or dinner and sit down with someone and they've become your friends," H.J. said.

H.J.'s son Brett Browning was also interviewed on the program. He said "it's so comforting to know that here at Atria, people are looking out for my parents. One of the first times that I called my parents here, one of the greatest things to ever hear them say was, 'we have to call you back.' And it was almost a weight lifted off that you knew that they were just having fun and we didn't have to worry about them all the time."

"For many adult children, there can be anxious moments as they work with their parents to determine living situations and caregiving arrangements. That's why we were excited to work with Atria Senior Living to deliver this important educational message to our viewing audience," said Scott Moss, EVP Programming for Designing Spaces.

Located just minutes from Newport Marina, Balboa Island and Sunset Ridge Park – and across from the Hoag Hospital campus – Atria Newport Beach features California coastal architecture and a selection of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The design of Atria Newport Beach portends a bold new way for residents to more safely live their best lives in elegance. Residents have access to more than 30,000 square feet of indoor amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, salon and spa, theater, game room, library and more. Dining and restaurant options include lighter fare at 1888 Bistro, cocktails and small bites at Avalon, and fine dining at Vasco's Restaurant.

Through its Engage Life® program, residents enjoy socially distanced events such as conference call book clubs, themed food and beverage carts and guided meditation. The community is also offering in-apartment dining to residents who prefer this extra safety measure.

Technology is a key component to the elevated quality of life experience at Atria Newport Beach, with the community having a full-time Digital Innovations Director to help residents with all their technology needs from cell phones to Facetime to Wi-Fi. Apartments are equipped with the Atria Smart Home System, which features a smart thermostat to keep the temperature just the way a resident likes it, as well as automated window shades and smart lighting – all controllable through an interface on the pre-installed smart TV in each apartment.

"We're glad that Designing Spaces has highlighted Atria Newport Beach, the latest addition to our Atria Signature portfolio," said Melanie Bedell, Vice President of Sales at Atria Senior Living. "We hope people will take a look at this segment as they consider senior living options in southern California."

