"COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY" ANNOUNCES FIRST 2022 TOUR DATES

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michael Cohl's powerhouse EMC Presents is announcing additional dates of " CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey ," the global hit series' first-ever live production. During the next six-show leg of its world tour that spreads the joy of JJ and his friends to families across the country, audiences will be a part of the toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of CoComelon with JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo, Dad, Mom, Ms. Appleberry, and more!

As the #1 most-watched brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates over 4.2 billion monthly views and over 118M subscribers. The brand has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Shows.'

Following six magical shows in New York City and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania with rave reviews from parents and children alike – Ticketmaster reviews have called the show "nothing short of amazing," "so much fun," and "stunning" – the tour is scheduled to continue March 26, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Tickets will be on sale for the general public beginning Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10am ET.

Additional tour dates and locations include:

Wang Theatre ( Boston, MA ) - March 26, 2022

Kodak Center ( Rochester, NY ) - March 28, 2022

Charleston Municipal Auditorium ( Charleston, WV ) - March 30, 2022

Akron Civic Theatre ( Akron OH ) - March 31, 2022

Merriam Theater ( Philadelphia, PA ) - April 2, 2022

Benedum Center ( Pittsburgh, PA ) - April 4, 2022

"We are excited to continue connecting with the fans of CoComelon by taking the live show to families across the US," said Glenn Orsher, President of EMC Presents. "The show brings the magic of CoComelon to life on stage and will engage and entertain audiences of all ages."

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey", invites viewers to join JJ and his family in JJ's journey to writing his own song. JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.

The CoComelon LIVE! shows follow all federal, state and regional COVID-19 regulations. You can find information on the tour, locations, tickets and merchandise at www.cocomelonlive.com .

About EMC Presents Entertainment

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion.

About CoComelon

As the #1 most-watched brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates over 4.2 billion monthly views and has over 118M subscribers. The brand has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku, and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Show.' CoComelon is the property of global entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug's shows are on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

The company's YouTube channels are viewed over 9 billion times on average every month globally and has more than 440m subscribers. Its portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs and 100+ brand partners and is available in 32 languages.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

