Actym Therapeutics Announces Issuance of US Patent

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies to treat cancer, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent that protects the company's therapeutic technology platform. "The issuance of US patent 11,168,326 recognizes the novelty and uniqueness of our platform and marks an important milestone for Actym." said Christopher Thanos, Ph.D., Actym's President and CEO. "The foundational nature of this patent will protect the company across our pipeline of therapeutic candidates for many years to come. Its issuance represents the successful completion of one part of our comprehensive intellectual property strategy."

About Actym

Actym Therapeutics, based in Berkeley, CA, is a privately-held biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies to treat cancer. The company has developed an attenuated, microbial-based, immunotherapeutic technology platform called STACT (S. Typhimurium-Attenuated Cancer Therapy). In preclinical studies, STACT specifically enriches in many types of solid tumors and not in healthy tissue. Once there, STACT delivers multiplexed immuno-modulatory payloads directly to tumor-resident immune cells. Many of these payload targets are of significant interest to the biopharmaceutical community but are intractable using conventional approaches due to systemic toxicities after intravenous dosing. Furthermore, STACT has been engineered to deliver payload combinations, which facilitates engagement of multiple biological pathways from a single therapy. In April of 2020, Actym raised $34 million in a Series A financing, co-led by Boehringer-Ingelheim Venture Fund and Panacea Venture Healthcare, with participation from Illumina Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, and JLO Ventures.

