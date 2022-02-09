SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - (NASDAQ: HOOD)

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of HOOD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

DEADLINE: February 15, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HOOD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 15, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

