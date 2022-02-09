KIA TELLURIDE WINS 2022 U.S. NEWS 'BEST CAR FOR THE MONEY' AWARD Telluride Honored as Best 3-Row SUV for the Money

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia Telluride has been recognized as the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money by the editors of U.S. News Best Cars, in the publication's annual selection of "Best Car for the Money" recipients. The award presentation coincided with the media day of the 2022 Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C.

Kia Telluride wins 2022 U.S. News 'Best Car for the Money' award (PRNewswire)

"We designed and engineered the Telluride to provide Kia customers with a large number of standard features, advanced technology, and the peace of mind of the longest powertrain warranty in the segment: all factors that contribute to exceptional value," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America.

Editors from U.S. News Best Cars selected Telluride as their Best 3-Row SUV for the Money through a process of evaluating quality, safety, and reliability data, as well as subjective criteria.

"The Telluride is a standout in our midsize SUV rankings, with useful standard technology features and a high-quality cabin that provides impressive room for passengers and cargo alike," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "It also promises to be a strong value over the course of ownership, with a long powertrain warranty and low projected ownership costs."

With nearly 90 percent of Tellurides being purchased by familiesi, the well-equipped three-row SUV continues to resonate with those looking for room for up to eight passengers, plenty of cargo space and numerous standard advanced driver assistance systems. Telluride continued generating strong sales for the Kia brand in 2021 with 93,705 units sold, representing a 25 percent increase over the previous year.

As a first-time winner of Best Car for the Money, Telluride has set a high bar for all Kia vehicles to achieve. For 2022, the Telluride adds the new Kia badging and redesigned radiator grille. Inside, the Telluride adds a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

i Source: 2021 Maritz New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS)

