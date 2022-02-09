JGB Enterprises, Inc. Expands Executive Team with Two Key New Hires

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JGB Enterprises is excited to announce the addition of two top executives to its senior leadership team: Vice President of Industrial Sales Benjamin Judd, and Vice President of Government Services Michael Hawn.

Judd joins JGB from Eaton Corporation where he was the District Vice President for the Gulf Coast operations. He held various positions from Industrial Sales Manager to District Operations Manager and was a member of their Global Leadership program. Judd will be critical in driving commercial and industrial growth and profitability for the JGB's commercial operations. Benjamin holds a dual bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from the Univ of Utah and has an MBA from Univ of Texas.

Hawn will lead JGB's Defense Services business unit after more than fifteen years with Navistar Defense, LLC. While at Michael oversaw the capture of more than $440MM of DoD system program awards. He has a wealth of leadership experience which includes more than 20 years in the US Army as its base. Hawn graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point NY with a degree in Engineering, and holds a master's degree from Indiana University.

"The addition of both Ben and Mike validates our commitment to fanatically servicing our customer, while continuing to build our company into the premier platform of industrial and defense distribution. Specifically, Ben joining the team will allow greater focus on our regional growth strategies and key commercial aspects of our company. Mike's proven record of success within the Defense Sector's ground vehicle market, allows us to continue our unwavering support for the warfighter, with the equipment they require to get their jobs done!" said Kevin Kilkelly, President of JGB Enterprises.

JGB Enterprises, Inc. is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. JGB services customers across North America and is headquartered in Liverpool, NY with additional locations in Buffalo, NY, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and six locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.jgbhose.com.

