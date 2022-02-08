Texas Lobbyist Chad Cantella Named TCEA's Friend of Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas lobbyist and dedicated education advocate Chad Cantella was awarded the 2022 Friend of Education Award by Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) today. Cantella – is a top-ranked political consultant who specializes in lobbying, political strategy and business development.

Each year, TCEA's Board of Directors selects exemplary advocates who are working to advance computer education in Texas for the award.

Each year, TCEA's Board of Directors selects exemplary advocates who are working to advance computer education in Texas for the award.

"Our partnership with Chad and his team has taken our advocacy efforts to the next level, and by doing so, he has clearly demonstrated that he is a TCEA Friend of Education," said Jennifer Bergland, Director of Government Relations at TCEA.

During his 20-plus years of experience in government affairs, Cantella has proven himself a devoted partner in advancing and influencing computer education legislation and digital learning policies in Texas. He was previously recognized for his leadership in the education space as an active advocate, including his professional achievement as The Texas Education Council's "Advocate Leader" award in 2018.

Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Senator Larry Taylor, said, "I have enjoyed working with Chad to pass legislation to advance digital learning in Texas. This award is well deserved."

Since 2016, Chad has worked with TCEA to ramp up its efforts to positively impact the implementation and growth of technology in schools. During the first year of their partnership, Chad successfully wrote and passed four pieces of legislation to further TCEA policy initiatives and continue forcefully representing their interests and goals in the Texas Legislature.

"Chad Cantella has brought the digital learning industry into the forefront of education policy and Texas's legislative priorities" said Representative Trent Ashby, former Appropriations Subcommittee Chair on Education.

Chad Cantella : is an award-winning Texas based lobbyist and business consultant. He is a founding principal of the top ranked lobby firm Texas Star Alliance where he serves as a member of the governing board. Chad has a broad background as a public-affairs professional and an entrepreneur. Chad is a nonpartisan consultant specializes in lobbying, political strategy and business development. Mr. Cantella has unique expertise in the policy areas of education, healthcare, criminal Justice and workforce.

