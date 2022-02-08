Digishopgirl Named 2022 Google Premier Partner

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based digital agency Digishopgirl announced today that it has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program . Google recently recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status in the new Google Partners program .

Digishopgirl is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

Digishopgirl's team of digital marketing experts provide paid user acquisition strategy, analytics and execution services to some of the world's leading consumer brands. From its inception in 2013, Digishopgirl has provided its clients with the most effective advertising and analytical tools at each moment in time.

"Closely collaborating with top members of the Google Partners team and utilizing all of Google's and Youtube's cutting-edge offerings allows Digishopgirl to be a strategic partner to its clients during these increasingly complex advertising industry times," said Katya Constantine, CEO and Founder of Digishopgirl.

ABOUT DIGISHOPGIRL

Digishopgirl is a female-owned digital marketing consultancy that advises many leading consumer startups and up-and-coming brands, such as Away Travel, Starface and Blueland. Digishopgirl provides its clients with a fully integrated offering that brings together top talent and unparalleled expertise in user acquisition strategy, analytics, and execution across all major search, social, email, and e-commerce platforms.

