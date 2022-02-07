INSIGHT GLOBAL LAUNCHES PEOPLE-CENTRIC ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN AIMED AT HIRING MANAGERS LOOKING TO SUPERCHARGE THEIR BUSINESS

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, launched today its "We Fill Seats with People" advertising campaign that inspires hiring managers to turn an empty seat into an exciting opportunity, leveraging Insight Global as the ideal partner in identifying and hiring the right talent for their teams. The campaign, executed by D&S Colab and The Well, comes at a critical time in the workforce when companies have more job openings than job candidates.

Referred to frequently as the Great Reshuffle, today's labor force is undergoing a dramatic transformation throughout every industry, job level, and work environment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, there are nearly two job openings for every person looking for one. The "We Fill Seats with People" campaign responds to today's staffing obstacles by acknowledging the struggles many companies are facing in hiring the right talent and then providing customized staffing solutions that align with companies' goals, cultures and budgets. The fully digital campaign will run on The Wall Street Journal, Google, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.

"Today's job market is unlike anything we've ever seen. While job seekers are having a career awakening – a time of reflection as they seek new opportunities that align with their personal values, family needs and career goals – employers are facing immense pressure to fill open positions with qualified candidates that complement their teams," said Insight Global CEO Bert Bean. "While it might seem like a daunting challenge, we see this point in time as a pivotal opportunity for companies to meet job seekers where they are at, and we hope to work together to fill those open seats with the right employees who will help propel their businesses into long-term success."

Insight Global's staffing services meet the needs of today's hiring managers by going above and beyond the traditional and often tired hiring methods like job boards and DIY staffing strategies. Instead, Insight Global provides customized resources for a myriad of industries and roles from healthcare, marketing and advertising to technology, finance and accounting positions as well as hybrid, fully remote or contract roles.

"The hiring struggle is real," added Bean. "Our comprehensive staffing services provides a 'white glove' approach that reduces the burden on hiring managers."

In recent months, Insight Global also launched an advertising campaign designed to reach job seekers who are currently reimagining their careers. The "It's Not a One-Person Job" digital campaign – also designed by D&S Colab and executed by The Well – demonstrates the importance of partnering with expert recruiters when making a career move. The ads play on scenarios where it's vital to have a partner with statements such as, "You wouldn't move a couch without a friend. You shouldn't look for a job without us" and "You wouldn't climb Everest without a sherpa. You shouldn't look for a job without us".

"One in four of the candidates we submit to clients lands a new job, and that's because when you work with us, you have an experienced team behind you that's dedicated to your success," said Lawrence Dearth, president of recruiting at Insight Global. "From resume development to career coaching, we are there every step of the way, educating job candidates and partnering with them to help them realize their full potential."

D&S Colab is a multi-disciplinary design and branding firm and The Well is a Chicago-based independent advertising and marketing services agency.

About Insight Global

Insight Global isn't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us and we have your back. Whether it's finding the right candidate for a job or seamlessly managing a project end to end, our conviction and commitment to our consultants and clients runs deep. With 60+ field offices across the US and Canada, putting to work over 50,000 Consultants annually, we believe together, anything is possible. Learn more at www.insightglobal.com.

