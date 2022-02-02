Printing Leader Vomela Achieves New Information Security Certification for Personalized Print Marketing Solutions

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial graphics and printing firm The Vomela Companies today announced its latest data integrity enhancement for its customers through the company's SOC 2 Type II certification. The credential distinguishes Vomela as a best-in-class service provider, reflecting the third-party data security practices the company implements when developing personalized print marketing solutions on behalf of its clients.

Leading commercial graphics and printing firm The Vomela Companies today announced its latest data integrity enhancement for its customers through the company’s SOC 2 Type II certification. The credential distinguishes Vomela as a best-in-class service provider, reflecting the third-party data security practices the company implements when developing personalized print marketing solutions on behalf of its clients. (PRNewswire)

"For marketers, personalization is a smart way to reach consumers, but with the sensitive data involved, it can carry a business risk if you don't choose a trusted partner," said Mark Auth, president and CEO of Vomela. "Print marketing today is more data-driven — and hence more powerful — than ever, which is why it's mission-critical as a business to work with a partner that has proven its ability to protect your data in today's complex security landscape."

The certification, granted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, was awarded following a rigorous auditing procedure by an independent CPA. Earning the distinction requires an organization to employ a wide range of information security technologies including data encryption, access control, two-factor authentication, network firewalls and more. In addition, organizations are assessed on five core information security principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"As one of the highest accolades in the information security field, SOC 2 Type II certification is a true mark of distinction in our industry," said Ryan Bush, vice president of Vomela Commercial Group. "In everything we do at Vomela, we believe in exceeding expectations, and that includes data stewardship. Our business has always been based on trust, and with this new certification, we are honored to provide our customers even greater confidence that their data is always in good hands with Vomela."

The company's SOC 2 Type II certification is held by Elk Grove Graphics of Elk Grove Village, Ill, a member of the Vomela Commercial Group. The location specializes in helping businesses personalize their customer experience through data-driven messaging. With a sophisticated and agile approach, Elk Grove Graphics implements HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 Type I- and Type II-certified campaigns in healthcare, pharmaceutical, insurance, banking and nonprofit industries.

More information on Vomela's services and capabilities is available online at www.vomela.com or by phone at (651) 228-2200.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Coleman

tyler@linnihanfoy.com

(612) 300-5029

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Vomela Companies