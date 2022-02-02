Creo Advisors Expands Senior Leadership Team

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creo Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of three Managing Directors – Steve Vielmetti, John Fuller, and John Olson – to its Senior Leadership Team. "Creo Advisors is thrilled to have Steve, John, and John join us. Each brings deep experience as accomplished line executives and as trusted advisors to PE Firms, Boards, and executives. Their unique expertise, passionate 'Insights to Results' mindset, and unmatched ability to deliver superior client results fits perfectly with Creo Advisors' approach and culture," says Rich Vitaro, Creo Advisors Founding Partner.

Steve Vielmetti

Steve Vielmetti joins as a Managing Director, leading Creo Advisors' Supply Chain Practice. He is passionate about using analytics to build insights and drive sustained improvement. Steve worked across industrials, automotive, and consumer products industries domestically and internationally and has a long track record of optimizing supply chain networks to deliver sustainable change.

Before Creo Advisors, Steve spent over 20 years in executive supply chain, business process, M&A, and operations leadership roles with Levi Strauss and Co, The Clorox Company, ConAgra Foods, Johnson Controls, and Tenneco. Additionally, Steve spent five years with Booz Allen & Hamilton as a strategy and operations consultant. Steve started his career with Ford Motor Company engineering in Light Truck product development.

"I am excited to be part of the Creo Advisors team. Our passion for driving insights into client action through analytics and market sensing makes the difference. Our team's depth and passion for service makes Creo stand apart."

John Fuller

John Fuller joins as a Managing Director, leading Creo Advisors' Consumer Goods Practice. He is a seasoned executive and consultant with over 25 years of industrial experience, with deep expertise in Consumer Goods and Retail. John's experience includes leading large-scale transformations that deliver rapid, significant change. In addition, John's transformation leadership ensures critical cultural, business, and operating model improvements are part of the overall change agenda.

John spent nearly 14 years with top-tier management consulting firms, including Boston Consulting Group, AlixPartners, and AT Kearney. Additionally, John led business unit strategy and select P&Ls at multi-billion-dollar corporations and worked for The Coca-Cola Company.

"Creo Advisors creates tremendous value for its clients by combining deep insight, practical application, and strong client collaboration. I am excited to join the Creo Advisors team and look forward to building on the great foundation and continuing our tradition of exceptional client service."

John Olson

John Olson joins as a Managing Director, leading Creo Advisors' Industrials Practice. John brings over 30 years of advisory and operator experience, focusing on industrial goods strategy, organization, and change management. Additionally, John has functional expertise in global Supply Chains, operating models, and Procurement.

Before joining Creo Advisors, John worked with leaders across various geographies and industries with Johnson Controls, AlixPartners, Procurian, and Booz Allen & Hamilton. John addressed product and service challenges, leading enterprise, and functionally focused change programs.

"I am excited to join the Creo team and look forward to working with our client leaders on challenges and opportunities they face today and in the future. Our differentiated client service model meshes strategy and analytics together, helping businesses win today and in the future."

About Creo Advisors

Creo Advisors partners with ambitious Boards, PE Firms, and Management teams seeking to achieve superior performance. We help clients create sustainable value by identifying, focusing, and executing on key levers to deliver peak performance. Client success is our 'North Star.' Creo Advisors provides Strategy, Growth, Supply Chain, and Human Capital services to companies across multiple industries. Please visit our website at www.creoadvisorsllc.com

