Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO proudly announce the promotion of their esteemed associate Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of Whitney Lane to Chief Operating Officer. (PRNewswire)

Lane joined the Watercrest team in 2018 as Vice President of Clinical Operations, utilizing fifteen years of clinical expertise to maximize Watercrest's operational efficiencies while ensuring standards of exceptional care, innovative programming, and advanced associate training. As Senior Vice President of Operations Lane's continued leadership further advanced Watercrest's mission, To Welcome, To Care, To Serve achieving impressive growth during a time of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Under Lane's leadership, the company's senior living operations more than doubled in size, expanding throughout the Southeast.

"Whitney has proven to be an invaluable asset to the success and growth of Watercrest. As a humble champion of doing the right thing she recognizes the value in others, collaborates to find the best solutions, and purposefully engages with her team, making her a respected leader, trusted advisor, and skilled partner" says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

As Chief Operating Officer, Lane will sharpen operational efficiencies supporting Watercrest's continued growth and development, and solidifying Watercrest as a best-in-class operator in the senior living sector.

"Strong leadership is vital to our success, and I'm proud to have spent the past four years at Watercrest building a cohesive and collaborative team whose passion lies in delivering excellent experiences to our residents, families, and associates," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Building upon that success, we are spearheading a Leadership Watercrest initiative, motivating our leaders to build upon those traits of trust, engagement, appreciation, service, and stewardship. Investing in our leaders is an investment in the future of Watercrest and those we serve."

Watercrest believes wholeheartedly that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

As a certified Great Place to Work for four consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group