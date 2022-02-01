ORGO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: March 17, 2021 to October 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Organogenesis you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Organogenesis securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
