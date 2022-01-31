OPEN MINDS & Otsuka American Pharmaceutical, Inc. have discovered that nine out of twelve social determinants of health (SDOH) strategies have seen significant increases in utilization by health plans.

Is Your SDOH Program Covered? You Might Be Surprised

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, OPEN MINDS & Otsuka American Pharmaceutical, Inc. conducted a comprehensive survey of over 1,100 health plans across the United States. That survey was created in collaboration with an expert panel that identified the major health trends expected to be impactful over the next two years. One of the largest trends that has been monitored closely for years is reimbursement for social determinants of health (SDOH). Since 2019, OPEN MINDS has seen health plans of all types report a general rise in utilization of SDOH strategies. Below you can see the in-depth details of how this utilization breaks down across 12 different markers of social determinants.

With the substantial increases across areas such as Transportation (21%, 2019 – 100%, 2021) and Food Security (13%, 2019 – 81%, 2021), we are seeing a positively correlated increase in services offered through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). As of December 2021, there are over a dozen different avenues for providers to find support for their services.

Getting Social Determinants Of Health Services Covered Under Medicaid & Chip is published free of charge on PsychU.org and goes into detail on 14 different resources that can help providers address SDOH. The case study is part of the Trends in Behavioral Health Guide, Third Edition (The Guide) published in September of 2021.

