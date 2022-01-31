DICK’S Sporting Goods Champions National Girls & Women in Sports Day

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day (Feb. 2), DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) today announced it will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Women's Sports Foundation's NGWSD 5K & 50 Mile Challenge.

This inaugural event will be a celebration of community and the power of female sport. Participants are encouraged to take part by running, walking, cycling, swimming or any other activity of their choice. The virtual 5K will take place from Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, while the 50-Mile Challenge begins Feb. 1 and ends June 23 – the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

On Feb. 2, female athletes are also encouraged to participate in the National Girls & Women in Sports Day social challenge #StrongerWithSports and showcase the strength girls and women play by participating in sports. Professional rugby player Ilona Maher, gymnast Laurie Hernandez and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin are among the group of female sports advocates supporting the challenge. Female athletes are encouraged to post a sports photo on Instagram or Twitter from when they were younger and describe how sports has positively impacted their life.

DICK'S has emphasized its commitment to female athletes over the last several years, championing women and highlighting the importance that youth sports play in the lives of girls. Recent successes include:

Announced in 2021, DICK'S is the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the WNBA. Throughout the multi-year partnership, the company will work with the league to build initiatives designed to inspire athletes of all ages, like the November It's Her Shot collaborative event with Nike that boasted appearances by WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Seimone Augustus . The company also is focused on increasing the visibility of WNBA teams and players nationwide, in part through its expanded WNBA and female basketball product offering in stores and online.





DSG brand sports bras to under-resourced female athletes across the country. The Foundation is partnering with Good Sports - a nonprofit organization that provides athletic equipment, apparel and footwear to young athletes in need – to distribute the sports bras.



Continued the commitment made by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation in 2021 to donate 100,000brand sports bras to under-resourced female athletes across the country. The Foundation is partnering with- a nonprofit organization that provides athletic equipment, apparel and footwear to young athletes in need – to distribute the sports bras.

Girls' Power Panel featuring 15 girls ages 13-17 met virtually throughout 2021 and provided insight and feedback on product assortment, website assets and in-store team sports offerings for volleyball, lacrosse and softball. The panel also shared recommended non-profit organizations to receive sports bras and selected product for the first-ever Feb. 1 , interested young females can apply for five open spots on the panel by filling out the The company's firstfeaturing 15 girls ages 13-17 met virtually throughout 2021 and provided insight and feedback on product assortment, website assets and in-store team sports offerings for volleyball, lacrosse and softball. The panel also shared recommended non-profit organizations to receive sports bras and selected product for the first-ever Girls' Power Panel Favorites on dicks.com which included the panelists' top picks for practice, school and more. Beginning on, interested young females can apply for five open spots on the panel by filling out the online application

"DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to championing girls and women in sports at every level of their game. We know that sports can have a positive impact on young female athletes and can provide them skills that will help them succeed throughout their entire lives," said Melissa Christian, DICK'S Sporting Goods Vice President of Global Brand and Category Marketing. "We will continue to support girls and women in all areas of our business."

The 2022 initiatives follow the company's actions in 2021, including expanded women's offerings and two marketing campaigns celebrating the company's female leadership team and showcasing the power of female sports.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

