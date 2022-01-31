Healthcare Pros
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Promotions and Appointments

-- Subsidiary Directors and Officers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 28, 2022, its U.S. subsidiary companies held their regular shareholder and board meetings, electing directors and officers.

Stephen M. Spray, senior vice president and chief insurance officer, was promoted to president of all U.S. subsidiary companies. He also was elected to the board of CFC Investment Company and appointed to the executive committee of the board of directors of the property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

Marc J. Schambow, CPCU, AIM, ASLI, senior vice president and chief claims officer, was elected to the boards of all property casualty insurance subsidiaries.

The following corporate officers were promoted to Executive Vice President:
     Teresa C. Cracas, Esq. – Chief Risk Officer
     Martin F. Hollenbeck, CFA, CPCU – Chief Investment Officer
     John S. Kellington – Chief Information Officer
     Lisa A. Love, Esq. – Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
     Michael J. Sewell, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

In addition, the subsidiary boards recognized the promotions of the following business officers:

Promotion to Chief Actuary and Senior Vice President:
     Luyang Fu, Ph.D., FCAS – Pricing Analytics & Risk Management

Promotions to Vice President:
     Brian M. Bunn, CPCU, AU, RPLU – CSU Underwriting
     Daniel T. Driscoll, PMP – Financial Planning & Analytics
     Jennifer D. Eagan*, CPCU, API, AIM – Personal Lines Underwriting
     Sandra K. Edward, CPCU, APA, CIC, CRM – Premium Audit
     Kevin S. Getz, CPCU, AIM, CIC – Commercial Lines Target Markets
     Jennifer L. Kasee*, CPCU, CIC, AU, AINS, AIS – Sales & Marketing
     Ashley M. Kohles*, CIC – Sales & Marketing
     Scott N. Kusel – IT Document Management Services
     Michael J. Lane, CPCU, AIM, AINS, AIT, API, ASLI – IT Resource Management
     William J. Lecky – Commercial Lines Target Markets
     Shawn P. Niehaus, CPCU, AIM, ARe – Sales & Marketing
     J. Curt Nutter, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     James D. Poole III, CIC, AINS* – Sales & Marketing
     Brian T. Reisert, CPCU, AIM, AINS – Commercial Lines Northeast
     Michael J. Salerno, ACAS – Personal Lines Product
     Scott A. Schuler – Personal Lines Underwriting
     Bryan J. Sturdy, CPCU, CIC – Sales & Marketing
     Michael L. Telarico, CPCU, CIC, API, AU – Sales & Marketing
     Eric J. Voscopoulos* – Personal Lines Sales
     Susan C. Williams*, CIC, AIM, AIS, API – Sales & Marketing
     Matthew L. Wittman*, CPCU, CIC, AIC, AIM – Sales & Marketing

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:
     Bruce T. Bollman – Headquarters Claims Workers' Compensation
     Joshua T. Brady*, CPCU, FCAS, ACAS – Commercial Pricing Analytics
     Thomas J. Bruns, FSA, MAAA – Life Actuarial
     Patricia E. Carson*, AIT – Sales & Marketing
     Amber L. Cowan*, AIM – Human Resources
     James E. Dawes – IT Business Intelligence & Data
     Michael C. Dowdy, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Property
     Roy H. Faglie, Jr., CPCU, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     Kirsten I. Faherty – Corporate Communications
     Terence P. Feeney, AIC, AIM, AIS, API, ASLI, AU – Field Claims HQ
     MaryAnn Ferrigan* – IT Project Management Office
     James W. Grushon*, AIC, AIM – CSU Claims
     Brian D. Hetterich – Corporate Accounts Receivable
     Eric V. Hoffman, CPCU, AIC, AIM, SCLA – Field Claims HQ
     Andrew J. Holland*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AINS, API, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     Mary F. Jorgensen*, AINS, CSP – Loss Control
     Kerrie A. Kitts* – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     Christopher S. LaTulippe – Commercial Application Systems
     Christopher E. Marler*, AIS – IT Enterprise Component Services
     C. Brandon McIntosh, CEP, CPA – Shareholder Services
     Carrie A. Mishler*, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARe, RPLU – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     Laura A. Mize, AIM – IT Diamond
     Michael A. Rose*, AINS, AIS – IT Resource Management
     Michael R. Schirm, CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARM – Headquarters Claims Casualty
     Alok Soni* – IT Diamond
     Eric L. Trass, AINS – Life Worksite Marketing 
     Kevin Zhang, Ph.D., FCAS – Corporate Actuarial

Promotions to Associate Corporate Counsel:
     Michael A. Burke*, FLMI – Corporate Legal
     Todd D. Hilgeman* – Corporate Legal

*Newly promoted to officer title

About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address: 

Street Address:

P.O. Box 145496 

6200 South Gilmore Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496 

Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation)...
