BBG APPOINTS RAJ ROY TO VICE PRESIDENT OF SPECIAL PROJECTS Former McKinsey & Company Executive to Play Key Role in Leading Firm's High-Impact Operational Improvement Initiatives

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent third-party commercial real estate due diligence firm, today announced it appointed Raj Roy as Vice President of Special Projects, a newly created position.

BBG appointed Raj Roy as Vice President of Special Projects. Mr. Roy will be based at the firm's Dallas headquarters. (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Mr. Roy, who is based at the firm's Dallas headquarters, is responsible for collaborating with BBG's internal stakeholders to drive cross-functional improvements in BBG's operations and systems.

This includes identifying, planning and executing high-impact strategic firmwide initiatives and providing hands-on project execution support including requirements definition, design, issue resolution, quality assurance and procedures documentation.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Roy's appointment: "We are pleased to welcome Raj to BBG as we embark on an exciting new chapter of growth in 2022. Raj is a dynamic and highly accomplished professional who has an established track record of delivering significant improvements in business operational performance. We are extremely confident that Raj's unique talents will appreciably strengthen our growth strategies, allowing us to further broaden our market reach and to enhance best-in-class services to our expanding client roster."

Mr. Roy commented on his appointment: "The commercial real estate market is rapidly undergoing transformational change that is improving efficiencies and maximizing values. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to leverage my experience and expertise in helping BBG achieve its continued strong growth required in delivering the best possible client outcomes in this environment."

Before joining BBG, Mr. Roy served as a Vice President at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company in Austin. As part of McKinsey's Transformations practice, Mr. Roy consistently delivered revenue growth and other operational improvements for various clients. Mr. Roy previously worked in corporate restructuring with Alvarez & Marsal in Dallas, and in various operational capacities in startups.

He holds both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Columbia University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

