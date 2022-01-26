YATCO ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING RESULTS FOR Q4 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate Software-as-a-Service Platform of YachtingTM, grew tremendously in 2021 and recently announced strong results for Q4 2021. The company experienced a 94% increase in leads for its professional members, an 81% increase in social media clicks, a 64% rise in website traffic from social media, a 59% growth in mobile website users, and a 36% rise in accounts reached through social media. This impressive upsurge in communication and development comes from its recent significant investment in consumer marketing, new partnerships and digital features, as well as its remarkable global team of IT, marketing and sales professionals.

In 2021, YATCO announced its major acquisition of BoatDeck and YachtandBoat.com, and five new partnerships with top digital companies and media, including Yacht Investor Media, Scaura, the USSA, the ISS, and JustLuxe.

The company also launched four new digital content series featuring the top professionals in the industry, including Women in Yachting, YATCO's Broker of the Month, Top Yachting Photographers, and Top Yachting Influencers. YATCO's team of developers also continues to improve and add new features to YATCO BOSS, the ultimate digital marketing and sales software platform specially built to fill the needs of yachting industry professionals.

"I am proud that our team of over 25 full-time digital marketing specialists has facilitated such tremendous growth this last year, and I look forward to even further development for the company in 2022. Our latest acquisition of BoatDeck and YachtandBoat.com will truly expand our global reach, especially in Australia and the Asia Pacific region," says Steven Myers, Founder and CEO of YATCO.

YATCO has published 9 SHOWBOOKS and REGIONAL LISTS in 2021, which helped market its professional members' listings globally. Each SHOWBOOK and REGIONAL LIST was distributed worldwide to a targeted audience of yacht consumers and yachting professionals and received an average read time of 6:30 minutes and over 26,000 digital impressions.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

About YATCO

YATCO, The Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS platform of YachtingTM, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts for sale marketplace. With over $30 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 2,000 professional yacht brokers and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

