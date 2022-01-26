Xilica® Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, today announces its commitment to decrease the carbon emissions throughout its business to net zero and achieve Climate Neutral CertifiedSM status. Xilica will be carbon neutral across its global value chain, meaning that every Xilica product sold will have net zero climate impact and support the responsibility efforts of its partners and end customers.

As the first vendor in its category to publicly commit to carbon neutrality, Xilica intends to empower customers by enabling more informed purchasing decisions that tie back to a product's impact on the environment. It also hopes that increasing awareness around organizations' carbon footprints will help drive greater reduction efforts throughout the supply chain.

"Businesses have a profound opportunity to help tackle the climate crisis, and limit its impact on economic prosperity, human health and well-being that disproportionately affect segments of society," said James Knight, COO, Xilica. "We know that fighting climate change requires strong, coordinated action across industries, and hope our own efforts will make a positive contribution to the larger movement for greater environmental responsibility."

As part of its commitment to carbon neutrality, Xilica will work with a range of independent partners including Climate Neutral, an international non-profit organization that collaborates with brands to help offset the entirety of their carbon emissions through systematic measurement and analysis of direct and indirect emissions, supply and management of carbon offsets, and best practice guidance.

"Consumers today are yearning for evidence that companies are aware of their contribution to climate change and committed to erasing it," said Climate Neutral CEO Austin Whitman. "We're thrilled to have Xilica commit to this journey. They will join our growing list of certified companies that are proving that we're living in a new era of leadership on climate by top brands."

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to decrease global carbon emissions by creating a trusted net-zero certification for consumer brands. The Climate Neutral Certified label empowers consumers to consciously support companies that measure their entire carbon footprint, offset it in its entirety, and implement strategies to reduce it moving forward. Climate Neutral's standardized process makes it easier for companies to estimate their greenhouse gas footprint, identify credible carbon offsets, and prioritize measures to reduce their emissions. To learn more about Climate Neutral, visit climateneutral.org.

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica's solutions, visit www.xilica.com.

