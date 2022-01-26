ShareThis Ranks 11th out of 150 Data Providers in the Neutronian Beta NQI Transparency Ratings - ShareThis Highlighted as a Global Data Company That is Leading in Public Transparency and Data Quality -

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis , the data company focused on global consumer interest and insights, announced it was ranked 11th in the Neutronian Beta NQI™ Transparency Ratings, an analysis and ranking of the public transparency and data quality of the top 150 data providers who commonly sell audience segments, data feeds, or data analytics solutions to marketers. The ranking showcases ShareThis' commitment to transparency and to innovating its solutions and practices with consumer privacy at the forefront.

"Privacy and data quality are critical pillars we abide by, and that is evident in how ShareThis processes global consumer interest data at scale, in real time," said Dana Hayes Jr., CEO of ShareThis. "Being recognized as 11th out of 150 data providers in Neutronian's NQI Transparency Rankings is an important milestone, as it indicates that we are a privacy-first organization. With this in mind, we're excited to continue delivering solutions that help our clients and partners reach their goals amid evolving industry regulations."

The Neutronian Beta NQI Transparency Ratings are generated based on the core NQI framework, covering Neutronian's five categories of data quality and transparency including consent and compliance, sourcing transparency, dataset characteristics, methodology and processing, and performance. To generate the rankings, Neutronian took the following steps:

Collect data from multiple publicly available sources including corporate websites and other sites that represent those companies. Score items such as privacy policies, consent mechanisms, financial and litigation history, methodology summaries, data source details and case studies.

Assign a score for each aspect within every category of the NQI Transparency Ratings framework. Raw scores are weighted and indexed to the industry average.

Additional consideration is given in the scoring process for Neutronian certified data providers given the level of transparency they were required to provide in order to complete our audit process.

Rank and bucket data providers into deciles based on the resulting index scores.

"As data quality and privacy concerns increase, the advertising industry has growing expectations around transparency from data providers. Marketers and agencies now demand more details from them upfront when making decisions about where to invest their budgets," said Lisa Abousaleh, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder at Neutronian. "The Neutronian Beta NQI Transparency Ratings provide a clear glimpse into which companies strive for more transparency, and who paves the way for continued clarity and trust in the ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://neutronian.com/ranking.html.

About ShareThis

ShareThis, powered by consumer behavior on more than three million global domains, observes real-time actions from real people on real digital destinations, synthesizing social share, interest, and intent data. We call it mapping The Topography of Human Behavior. ShareThis transforms user-level behavioral data to better understand, expand and validate consumer behavior for targeting and analytics. Privately held, ShareThis is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more about publisher and marketer solutions, visit http://www.sharethis.com

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive independent data certification. Offering a quality and compliance "credit score" of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much-needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Their comprehensive definition of data quality includes more than just performance and accuracy – it includes everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it. Neutronian's thorough approach to data certification provides marketers and brands with the transparency they need to make data-driven marketing decisions. High-quality, privacy-compliant data providers can be rewarded for their efforts via faster sales cycles and increased trust from customers by acquiring a Neutronian certification. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

