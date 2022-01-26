Sean A. Watkins Honored For Leader of The Year In Inaugural Anthem Awards

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The social change company, Agency of Joy , announced today their Founder and Director, Sean A. Watkins, has been named "Leader of the Year" in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the Inaugural Anthem Awards Social Impact Celebration.

This esteemed global recognition is for their TEDx talk, The Game We Didn't Know We Were Playing , released in 2021, that addresses how we might begin to dismantle white supremacy culture at work.

Anthem Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, activist); Ashley Judd (author, actor, social justice humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO & chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president & CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president & CEO, GLAAD); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer & board member, XQ Institute); and Alexis M. Herman (chair & chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).

Sean A. Watkins is a nonbinary Brooklyn-based storyteller, consultant, public speaker, collaborator, entrepreneur, and activist. They founded Agency of Joy in 2018 as a "heart-centered" social change company to collaborate with people, organizations, and companies at the intersection of activism, environmental justice, social justice, and art.

"Sean A. Watkins and Agency of Joy have set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry. We're so proud of what we're building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators, and local individuals making an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "It's our distinct honor to showcase and highlight their work and recognize their impact across Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Social Change."

"I'm honored by this recognition from The Anthem Awards," said Watkins. "As a Black queer and nonbinary business owner, everything I do at Agency of Joy seeks to challenge white supremacy culture and invoke culture shift. I'm filled with joy to be in good company with so many other phenomenal social change leaders."

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and celebrated at the inaugural Anthem Voices virtual conference and star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022.

For more information, visit www.agencyofjoy.com/anthem .

