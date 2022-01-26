NEOT HOVAV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem recently expanded a chemical warehouse location for the fifth time in 2021 with the addition of a new 2,000 square meters ISO storage yard. This ISO yard is the first ever three-tiered system. The expanded site located in South Israel has 234 total spaces that will store OS3 and H2O2 chemicals. The current Israel warehouse has 15,000 pallet positions.

Rinchem Announces Chemical Warehouse Expansion in Israel with New ISO Storage Yard (PRNewswire)

"Rinchem has developed an infrastructure solution that provides an operational improvement and efficiency when compared to the old way of doing things," said Avi Doron, Rinchem's Israel Country Manager. "This three-tiered ISO yard helps us maximize the vertical space to significantly increase our storage capacity. Rinchem's aim is to continually set the standard in the industry."

See the Rinchem Israel Chemical Warehouse and ISO Yard: https://vimeo.com/666955313

Our Israel warehouse capabilities include:

Dangerous and Non-Dangerous goods storage

Temperature control (-30°C to 26°C)

Bonded and Non-Bonded operations

Capable to handle Korean DG Classes 3, 4 and 5

Capable to handle IMDG Classes 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8 and 9

About Rinchem:

Rinchem Company, Inc. is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrew Peterson

Director of Customer Experience

Rinchem Company, Inc.

APeterson@Rinchem.com

(505) 345-3655

Rinchem Company, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Rinchem Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rinchem Company, Inc.