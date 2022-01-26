Paris Baguette Bakery Café Unveils Reimagined Brand Design

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, announced today a comprehensive brand redesign. The refined and reimagined approach includes an elevated guest experience through every consumer touchpoint: modern and welcoming café layouts, distinguished brand packaging and an enhanced digital and mobile presence.

"We believe that every neighborhood deserves to have its very own bakery café and we're on a mission to make that happen," said Pete Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Paris Baguette. "With the brand evolution, we wanted to push beyond the wonderful service and delicious food offerings guests have come to expect and set the stage for exactly what the ideal café experience should look, feel and smell like. Our new design reinforces our goal to create a heartfelt, authentic and detail-oriented atmosphere that sparks moments of joy, community connection and changes our definition of hospitality."

The neighborhood bakery café embarked on the game-changing rebrand during a time of rapid growth and expansion for the company. Paris Baguette is projected to open 1,000 new locations in the U.S. by 2030; there are currently more than 90 locations across the U.S. primarily located on the east and west coasts.

Neighborhood Bakery Café Combines Elegance, Comfort and Authenticity

Paris Baguette turned to Push , an Orlando-based creative agency with expertise in multi-unit branding and marketing, and Zebra , a global commercial interior design and architecture firm who transform spaces into extraordinary brand experiences, to develop the differentiating vision that would reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the global community and act as a guide across the entire organization.

The path to the all-encompassing brand strategy started with the heart of the consumer. Through extensive national consumer research, it was discovered that the association between the local bakery and its community had grown distant. Paris Baguette was in the position to fill that void, and bring back that intimate dynamic.

"The warm, long-standing relationship between a bakery and its neighbors has somehow been lost along the way," said John Ludwig, CEO, Push. "Paris Baguette captures those feelings of welcome and warmth daily; the rebrand is designed to remind people of what they have been missing. It's a place where they're not only going to see, smell and taste what the brand has to offer, but truly reconnect with their neighbors, family and friends, all in a setting that is inviting, authentic and exciting."

Each Paris Baguette store location will be home to a variety of experiences designed to showcase the master bakers and cakers deep passion in their craft while inspiring a welcoming invitation to all. This can be seen from the moment a location comes into view with an elegant entrance that entices and a window into the cakers at work. Walking through the main doors immediately ignites the senses with the smell of fresh baked goodness, sights of delectable charm through display cases, and an enveloping warmth of welcome and community spirit through dining spaces and murals customized with images of local landmarks. The aesthetic comes to life as French architectural features that add eclectic flair with contrasting modern elements surrounded by a palette of blues dancing amongst soft white textures and grounded by dark accents.

"As we thought about the design, we wanted to stay true to what the brand stands for: expertly crafted goods made for life's moments big and small and a pride for the people and neighborhoods that we live in, work in, dine in," said Ashley Popich, Director of Interior Design, Zebra. "Consumers want more out of every interaction, every touchpoint with a brand. They want to be immersed and have a personalized experience. We translated that into a distinguished environment that could be brought to life through the walls of your local bakery café, your Paris Baguette."

Every part of the guest journey has been given an acute level of detail from the store layout that showcases the expertise to the release of a signature blue Paris Baguette coffee cup and the improved digital experience through the website and app to resonate with neighbors, new and old friends and families, and communities in markets across the U.S.

Love Baked In Community Initiatives

As a neighborhood bakery café, Paris Baguette is part of the fabric of communities it serves. Not only do their cafés offer a space that is warm and welcoming, but additionally offer a place for connection and support of the people in their communities. Paris Baguette is deepening its commitment to being a backbone of their local neighborhoods with the roll out of "Love Baked In" community initiatives.

Dough Raisers -- A local fundraising collaboration between community non-profit organizations and schools to "host" a Paris Baguette-style bake sale at their local bakery café and receive a percentage of proceeds from that day's sales.

"Love Baked In" Baked Good -- A portion of proceeds for a designated "Love Baked In" cookie will be donated to a local non-profit partner chosen by each respective Paris Baguette location. Cake Day -- Proceeds on all cakes for one day go directly to the year-round local non-profit partner for each bakery café, giving those charities a groundswell of donations and support.

Cake for Every Kid -- Through this random-acts-of-kindness initiative, Paris Baguette surprises deserving children in bakery café neighborhoods with "Love Baked In" cakes to help bring smiles to the faces of those in the community that need it most.

Community representation will go one step further with a refreshed social media presence that highlights community members through the neighborhood bakery café's footprint. Paris Baguette can be found on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

At the core of Paris Baguette remains its delectable culinary offerings -- from expertly crafted and craveable hand-baked pastries and bread to meticulously designed cakes, artisan sandwiches and salads and expertly crafted coffee and tea. The combination of an elevated dining experience and revitalized brand identity will establish Paris Baguette as the go-to, favorite neighborhood bakery café for everyone now and into the future.

For more information about Paris Baguette Bakery Café, please visit https://www.parisbaguette.com/ .

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do.

Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives.

Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

About Push

Push has an entire practice focused on helping restaurants reach their full revenue potential. From growing guest counts to increasing check averages, we use a combination of big-data insights, industry-leading creative and integrated media to drive results primarily for brands in the 50- to 250-unit range.

About Zebra

Zebra is a global design and architecture consultancy specializing in consumer-focused experiences. Established in London over 20 years ago by leading in-house brand experts with a vision to deliver design that truly connects brand and consumer needs, Zebra has a rare understanding of what it means to be a client building a brand and they bring that experience and unmatched commercial intuition to every partnership. Through cutting-edge design, deep cultural knowhow and invested partnerships, Zebra creates spaces formulated to evoke mood, atmosphere and feeling, delivering the rich, lived experience that enables consumers to connect deeper to brands in retail, hospitality and beyond.

