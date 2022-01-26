OneNeck IT Solutions Achieves Cisco Customer Experience (CX) Specialization

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck IT Solutions, a national IT solutions provider, announced that it has achieved the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization.

With the CX Specialization, OneNeck is uniquely positioned to create added value and impact customer business outcomes.

With the growth of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, helping our customers navigate the options, guide technology investments, and decrease security risks, is imperative to their continued success. The Cisco Customer Experience Specialization recognizes providers who have achieved expertise in developing and integrating solutions in the areas of insertion, adoption, expansion, and renewals to deliver value recognition at each stage of the customer lifecycle.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by Cisco with this specialization," said Nick Santilli, Director Advanced Services. "As customers increasingly move to SaaS, it's imperative we continue to expand and optimize the customer experience across all of the sectors we serve."

With the Customer Experience Specialization, OneNeck is uniquely positioned to proactively identify opportunities, reduce and eliminate barriers, and facilitate thoughtful solutions while driving customer satisfaction.

"Customer Experience has long been built into the approach we take with our customers, and this Cisco specialization recognizes that commitment. We continue to develop and improve our CX practice to better adapt to the evolving technology needs and provide tailored solutions that help our customers grow and succeed," said Santilli.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.

