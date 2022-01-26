Meat District Kicks Off Big Game Weekend in Los Angeles with Star-Studded NFT Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the Big Game Weekend, Meat District is celebrating the launch of their first limited edition NFT from the newly minted "Crafted Collection." The first NFT being dropped is "The O.G.", granting the winner access to some of the most exclusive events in Los Angeles throughout the Big Game Weekend, between February 11th -13th.

In addition to owning Meat District's first ever NFT, the winner will enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Los Angeles for an unforgettable experience at Shaq's Fun House for a special meet-and-greet with NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal. Next, is exclusive access to the VIP Players Tailgate event on February 13th, next door to SoFi Stadium hosted by world-renowned chefs Guy Fieri, Aaron May, Antonia Lofaso, and many more. Additionally, once the winner is announced, Meat District will award the winner with a game day prize. As an additional utility with the NFT, Meat District will be supplying a year's worth of their butcher-crafted premium meats.

"Offering unique ways to interact with our customers is our goal with our first NFT launch. We believe that the crypto space provides a modern and creative way to offer our consumers sought-after experiences that enrich their lives and create a meaningful relationship with our brand," said Zack Levenson, Chief Operating Officer at Golden West Food Group.

Erik Litmanovich, Chief Executive Officer notes, "We're in a very exciting position in terms of offering opportunities to our customers in 2022. Technology will never stop evolving and we owe it to our customers to evolve with it. The NFT space provides a unique way to connect with the new and evolving tastes of our consumers."

Meat District is planning more NFT drops in 2022, along with future events and experiences for NFT holders. These NFTs will grant a level of access to several of the most exclusive events of 2022. Entry will only be available to those who sign up on the Meat District website, here .

How the Fly-Away Contest Works

Entries will be accepted via a simple form between January 26th and February 4th. Winners will be selected and announced on February 5, 2022. The contest is free to enter for anyone 21 years old or older in the 48 contiguous United States.

The Crafted Collection

The Crafted Collection is a high-tech twist on everyone's idea of exclusive access to sought-after events. The collection is made up of three separate non-fungible tokens (NFTs), all minted on the Ethereum Blockchain, with each offering a unique utility. Each NFT from the "Crafted Collection" will offer a different experience to the winner.

The O.G. is the first NFT in the collection being dropped and will include the following during The Big Game weekend:

Airline, Hotel, and Transportation to all events

Unique NFT minted on the Ethereum Blockchain

Access to Shaq's Fun House on February 11, 2022

Meet and greet with Shaq

Access to VIP Players Tailgate on February 13, 2022

Each NFT will include a year's worth of Meat District products

2 Meat District Tokens

Events

Meat District is sponsoring both events during the Big Game Weekend and serving up the half-pound " SHAQ" Burger and the "The Smash" Burger, both featuring 100% Angus beef brisket, chuck, and short rib.

About Shaq's Fun House:

Shaq's Fun House features performances by Lil Wayne , Zedd, Diplo , and DJ Diesel and includes a full carnival featuring Meat District Butcher Crafted Premium Burgers. It should be no surprise that Meat District is sponsoring the event given the ongoing partnership between the basketball legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Meat District. "I'm always looking to partner with brands I feel passionate about. Meat District delivers on its promise of the highest quality ingredients and maximum flavor without the additives," said O'Neal.

About The Players Tailgate

Bullseye Event Group's exclusive Players Tailgate has earned the reputation as the best pre-game experience, where over 50 active NFL players, celebrities, and guests eat, drink, and get entertained before the big game. Described as a culinary experience in itself, America's top culinary artists will appear alongside host and celebrity chef, Guy Fieri. The Players Tailgate also features a live performance by DJ Irie, premium open bars, and all-you-can-eat dining with gourmet dishes prepared by 10+ Celebrity Chefs.

About Meat District

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis. You can also find them online at EatMeatDistrict.com. Follow Meat District on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , Pinterest and Facebook.

Contact: media@eatmeatdistrict.com

