Lauren Blackburn Joins American Financial Resources as Director of Marketing Blackburn Brings Over 10 Years of Experience in Financial Services and Banking to AFR

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) , a national mortgage lender, is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Blackburn as Director of Marketing at AFR where she will be driving the company's marketing strategy and contributing to the overall business strategy. Blackburn joins AFR from First Hope Bank where she served a long tenure, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer where she developed and implemented annual marketing plans.

Blackburn brings with her more than 10 years of experience in the financial services and banking industry. Prior to serving as Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer at First Hope Bank, Blackburn held various positions throughout her time there spanning from Compliance Opener to Mortgage Processor to Operations Support Specialist and more, all of which enabled her to develop a deep understanding of the mortgage application and underwriting process as well as the financial services, banking, and mortgage industry overall.

"As an experienced marketing executive, Lauren brings a proven track record of leadership in marketing, internal and external communications, and project management," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc. "As someone who's not only ingrained in marketing but also the mortgage industry, we will benefit greatly from Lauren's expertise and are excited for the year ahead."

Additionally, Blackburn is a Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) which is the only industry-recognized certification for bank and financial marketers. As a CFMP, she brings a depth of knowledge in data and analytics, leadership, strategy, and revenue generation which will strengthen AFR's marketing efforts and core business.

"As one of the leading mortgage lenders that work to make homeownership possible for all, I'm thrilled to join the AFR team," said Blackburn, AFR's new Director of Marketing. "I look forward to furthering the brand's exposure and contributing to the success of the company."

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage product to meet a variety of financing needs. AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, loan originators and consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com .

