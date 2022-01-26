BPOC Announces Sale of Cranial Technologies

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC, one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Cranial Technologies to Eurazeo, a leading global investment company.

Founded in 1986, Cranial Technologies is the leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of custom cranial orthotics dedicated to treating infants with plagiocephaly - a common condition that affects nearly half of all babies born each year. Cranial Technologies manufactures the DOC Band®, a custom cranial orthotic, and maintains a growing network of dedicated clinics across the United States. In 2017, BPOC partnered with Cranial Technologies with a vision of expanding access throughout its clinic footprint while continuing to provide outstanding patient care. Since this time, Cranial Technologies has undergone considerable growth, nearly tripling its number of locations to 80 across the United States in addition to six licensed clinics internationally.

"Over the last several years, BPOC has been an invaluable partner to us as we executed on our significant growth plans for the Company," said Debbie James, CEO of Cranial Technologies. "We sincerely appreciate all of BPOC's support, resources, and guidance."

"We have had a fantastic partnership with Cranial Technologies," said Dave Cooney, Partner at BPOC. "It has been a privilege to work with the entire Cranial Technologies management team during a remarkable phase of growth, and we wish them continued success with their new partner, Eurazeo."

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as the financial advisor to Cranial Technologies, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry, having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution, and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts, and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com .

