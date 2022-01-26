Benihana Celebrates 58th Anniversary with 1964 Menu

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, offered two of its most popular entrees at 1964 menu prices to guests at its Boca Raton, FL, Chicago, IL and Santa Anita, CA restaurants yesterday. Benihana's original 1964 menu featured the Hibachi Chicken at $4.95 and the Hibachi Steak at $9.50. All of the traditional signature accompaniments including Onion Soup, Benihana Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed Rice and Tea were served with the entrees.

Guests excited about the 1964 Menu at Benihana Santa Anita (PRNewswire)

The promotion was a huge success and drew long lines of guests to the three restaurants. Due to the temperatures in Chicago, the restaurant staff treated guests waiting in line to complimentary hot tea and samples of our signature Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice. Guests in Boca Raton, Chicago and Santa Anita were thrilled to share the special menu with their children, families and friends. Celebrating the Benihana heritage by offering guests the experience they love at a special price was a fun event for all who participated!

"We strive to create great guest memories and our 1964 menu promotion is another way to say thank you to our many guests. Our guests loved the opportunity to enjoy some of our most popular entrees at 1964 prices from our original menu," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "Our iconic teppanyaki chefs entertained families while they dined, a tradition that has endured for 58 years."

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Contact:

Jeannie Means

305-702-2880

jmeans@Benihana.com

Guests lined up outside at Benihana Santa Anita (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Benihana) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benihana