Spaulding Ridge Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA; Continues to Place Top in Major Workplace Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage, the third Top Workplace award since its founding in 2018. The award is based solely on employee feedback which measures important culture drivers such as alignment, execution, and connection.

Despite the hurdles of a pandemic, inflation, and the great resignation, 2021 was a year of hypergrowth for Spaulding Ridge. While most organizations experienced rapid resignations, Spaulding Ridge kept its high employee retention rate at 87% while entering new global markets and services. This award reflects the firm's sincere dedication to maintaining a culture-forward workplace despite rapid expansion and accompanies other recent workplace awards, such as 2021 Best Firms to Work For by Consulting Magazine, 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award, 2021 Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine, and the 2021 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace.

"When I started Spaulding Ridge, I was determined to create a positive work culture for employees – to create a force for good," says Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge. "And we've done just that. With 101% year-over-year employee growth, the importance of living our values day in and day out is exemplified by this award. I owe so much to each of the bandmates here at Spaulding Ridge and the careful attention all of our hiring managers give to each person they add onto our band."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

