SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Exterran Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation ("Exterran" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex") (TSX: EFX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Exterran shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of Exterran common stock that they hold. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own Exterran shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Exterran's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Exterran's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP